Televerde Foundation Highlights Remarkable Impact in 2023 with 0% Recidivism Rate

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women through personal and professional development programs, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Impact Report. This report details the economic and social impacts of 2023, illustrating the foundation's enduring dedication to empowering individuals and creating pathways to success.

Key highlights from the report include maintaining a 0% recidivism rate, a 96% employment rate among program graduates, and a 98% salary increase compared to pre-incarceration wages. "Our 2023 Impact Report goes beyond numbers and is a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and the profound belief that everyone deserves a chance to redefine their future," said Televerde Foundation Executive Director Michelle Cirocco. "At Televerde Foundation, we're setting the stage for a lifetime of success and empowerment for each individual we touch."

Participants in Televerde Foundation programs have achieved promotions, improved their credit scores, resolved debts, attained academic credentials, reunited with family, and secured stable housing and transportation. These milestones reflect the tangible outcomes of the foundation's support leading up to and following reentry.

In addition to individual successes, Televerde Foundation opened new workforce development centers in Indiana and Arizona and welcomed 12 new employment partners. These milestones further equip participants with essential skills and certifications and pave the way for sustainable career growth and long-term success.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact we made in 2023, thanks to the support of our donors, volunteers, and dedicated staff," said Cirocco. "Together, we have transformed lives and created pathways to success for hundreds of women across Arizona and Indiana. As we celebrate our achievements, we remain committed to empowering individuals and fostering inclusive opportunities for all," she added.

To learn more about Televerde Foundation's impact and continuing work to create pathways for justice-involved women, read the full 2023 Televerde Foundation Impact Report.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation is committed to providing currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional training, education, and development programs necessary for successful reintegration into society. By empowering women with skills, confidence, and support, the Foundation aims to break the cycle of poverty and incarceration, foster positive role models, and contribute to building stronger communities. To learn more or get involved, visit www.televerdefoundation.org.

