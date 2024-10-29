Televerde Foundation Partners with Hickman's Family Farms to Support Reentry and Workforce Development for Incarcerated Individuals

Innovative Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Pre- and Post-Release Programs for Workforce Reintegration

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to women directly impacted by incarceration so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Hickman's Family Farms, Arizona's only commercial egg producer since 1944. This partnership will provide skills, education, and resources for the successful reintegration of up to 100 incarcerated women and men in Arizona each year.

"At the Televerde Foundation, we believe in the power of second chances," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of the Televerde Foundation. "Our partnership with Hickman's Family Farms will help individuals directly impacted by the justice system transition back into the community by providing critical support, training, and resources. By combining our expertise in reentry programs with Hickman's longstanding commitment to employing and supporting incarcerated individuals, we are driving forward a transformative model of rehabilitation and workforce reintegration."

The partnership will expand the Televerde Foundation's PATHS (Prepare, Achieve, Transform for Healthy Success) programs, offering a structured six-month pre- and post-release reentry programs that includes emotional intelligence development, digital and financial literacy, career-focused certifications, career readiness training, and job placement services. The collaboration will enable Hickman's Family Farms' Arizona Correctional Industries employees to achieve gainful employment and financial independence, become role models for their families, and break generational cycles of poverty and incarceration. Classes will be held at Hickman's transportation center, where a new computer lab will offer training and access to online education and certifications, empowering participants with the skills needed for gainful employment post-release.

"For more than 25 years, starting with an original prison work crew of 12, we have strongly supported our relationship with the Arizona Department of Corrections (AZDRR) and its business division, Arizona Correctional Industries," said Clint Hickman, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Hickman's Farms. "Throughout our partnership, thousands of incarcerated individuals have worked on our farms, producing food while learning valuable life skills as they re-enter their communities. Although we've helped these individuals transition to civilian life by providing jobs, housing, and training, we've always felt there were missing pieces to fully support their reintegration. We lacked a consistent leader, advocate, or support organization to guide them. Over the years, we've seen Televerde Foundation become a vital partner in providing guidance and helping incarcerated individuals transition successfully into communities where they can thrive. We are excited to begin our relationship with Televerde Foundation and look forward to achieving great results for those who support Hickman's Farms."

The Community of Hope transitional housing program, a mission-based organization that offers housing assistance programs, will play a critical role in the partnership. It will provide participants with safe housing and support services as they transition back into society. Additionally, a socio-economic impact study will be conducted to highlight the effectiveness of these programs and share powerful stories of transformation.

This partnership represents a significant investment in reducing recidivism, breaking cycles of poverty, and building stronger communities in Arizona by empowering justice-impacted individuals to become role models within their families and communities.

Since Televerde Foundation's inception in March 2020, 980 incarcerated women have joined their programs in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. Of these, 645 women have been released. Ninety-five percent of these women secured employment within 45 days of release, with an average starting salary of $39,000. Less than 1% have returned to prison. These statistics reflect the impact of the Foundation's programs on supporting successful reentry and reducing recidivism. For more details, read the Televerde Foundation 2023 Impact Report at https://www.televerdefoundation.org/impact/.

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.

Hickman's Family Farms has been family-owned and operated in Arizona since 1944. The company is based in Buckeye, Arizona. Additional information is available at www.hickmanseggs.com.

