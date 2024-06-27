Televerde Foundation Receives Major Donation of Laptops from PlanITROI to Empower Women Reentering Society

PHOENIX, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a 501c3 organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to women impacted by incarceration so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, today announced a generous donation from PlanITROI, a leading strategic partner and provider of ITAD asset value recovery services and reverse logistics solutions. The donation comprises 350 laptops annually from the Digital Dreams Project ("DDP"), PlanITROI's 501c3, which will be allocated to graduates of Televerde Foundation's PATHS (Prepare, Achieve, and Transform for Healthy Success) program as they reintegrate into society.

Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation, emphasized the impact of this donation, "This partnership with PlanITROI & DDP dramatically enhances our ability to equip our PATHS graduates with the tools they need to succeed. These laptops are more than just pieces of technology. They are keys to unlocking potential, opening doors to education, employment, and empowerment."

In today's digital world, technology is a bridge to opportunity. A study by the Prison Policy Institute highlights the financial disparities faced by incarcerated individuals, noting a median annual income significantly lower than that of their non-incarcerated counterparts. In a society where computer literacy is nearly as fundamental as literacy itself, access to technology can dramatically alter the prospects of those exiting the prison system.

The Televerde Foundation PATHS program is designed to address these critical gaps. It equips women in prison with the skills and certifications necessary to thrive in technologically driven environments. Upon completion, graduates receive support as they transition back into the community, including continued education and job placement assistance. PlanITROI & DDP's annual donation of 350 laptops enhances these efforts, providing essential tools that empower women to successfully reintegrate into society and pursue meaningful careers.

"At PlanITROI, we are committed to creating positive social impact through our services. We believe in the power of giving back, and our collaboration with Televerde Foundation, facilitated through our Digital Dreams Project, is a perfect example of how recycled technology can drive change and offer new beginnings," said Paul Baum, CEO & Founder of PlanITROI in 2001. The Digital Dreams Project is dedicated to creating a more digitally inclusive world where all families and children are empowered to unlock access to their education, achieve their full potential, and dream without limitations.

This partnership is expected to significantly boost the employability of women reentering society, as they will have the vital resources needed to "earn and learn" immediately upon reentry. Through such collaborations, Televerde Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to transforming lives and strengthening communities.

For more information about Televerde Foundation and its PATHS program, visit https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/ .

About PlanITROI

PlanITROI is a leading provider of secure, purpose-driven IT lifecycle management solutions, delivering complete end-to-end ITAD asset value recovery services and reverse logistics solutions, data security, and real-time transparent reporting and analytics. A long-term, trusted partner to leading corporations, educational institutions, device OEMs, and non-profit organizations, PlanITROI leverages the circular economy to bring aﬀordable technology to lower-income families, students, and businesses, bridging the digital divide so they can learn and earn. PlanITROI's 100% data secure approach helps organizations achieve critical Environmental Social Governance (ESG) & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals while recovering the highest possible value for their assets. For more information, please visit www.planitroi.com.

About Digital Dreams Project

The Digital Dreams Project, powered by PlanITROI, is the cornerstone of our mission to bridge the digital divide. Since 2011, we have provided affordable access by delivering over 600,000 devices in our effort to close the digital divide. In shaping a more digitally inclusive world, we transform retired, returned, and idle IT devices into recertified, affordable technology solutions for the digitally underserved. Through a circular economy approach and collaborative efforts, we amplify the impact of these restored devices. Our goal is to empower underserved communities and drive transformative change, building a more equitable world for families who grapple with limited access to vital technology resources. We stand firm in our belief that every individual, regardless of their background, should have an equal chance to harness technology's potential and thrive in the digital era.

