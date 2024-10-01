Televerde Head of Sales, Alicia Rasta, Named a Finalist for CRN's 2024 Women of the Year Awards

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alicia Rasta, vice president and head of Sales at Televerde, a finalist in the Executive Mentor of the Year—Solution Provider category of the 2024 CRN Women of the Year Awards.

This award honors Rasta's commitment to fostering equitable workplaces and supporting excellence across the IT channel. As head of Sales for Televerde, she has launched an innovative sales development program that prepares formerly incarcerated women to transition seamlessly into Account Executive roles within one year of reentry. Her commitment and mentorship to these women continue to enhance their professional growth and personal development, leading to significant transformations across the entire team.

This is the second annual CRN Women of the Year Awards, which spotlight extraordinary women, companies, and allies who demonstrate dedication to advancing diversity in the tech industry through their leadership and initiatives each day. The winners of the Women of the Year Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala on December 10, 2024, in New York City.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the finalists of the CRN Women of the Year Awards for their remarkable accomplishments and dedication to transformation across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follet, vice president of U.S. Content and executive editor of CRN, The Channel Company. "Each of these outstanding individuals, organizations, and allies inspires us through their deep commitment to reshaping the IT channel, blazing a path for future leaders, and contributing to a more equitable tech industry. We applaud their achievements and look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly have in the future."

Rasta has risen through the ranks at Televerde over her 14-year tenure, starting her career with the company while incarcerated at the Arizona Department of Corrections Perryville. Today, she excels in creating strategic, ROI-driven programs and building relationships with Fortune 500 companies. Rasta is known for her unwavering support of transformative opportunities that empower women to rebuild their lives, highlighting the impactful nature of Televerde's mission. For 30 years, the company has provided professional opportunities to more than 4,300 incarcerated women, training them in sales, marketing, and technology and helping them transition into professional careers post-release.

"I'm incredibly honored to be named a finalist for CRN's 2024 Women of the Year Awards," said Rasta. "I've had the privilege of mentoring and working alongside women committed to transforming their lives and careers after incarceration. Being a part of their growth, seeing their resilience in action, and watching them become the best versions of themselves have been the most fulfilling parts of my professional journey. This recognition is a testament to their strength, and I hope it shines a light on the incredible potential that second-chance employment brings to both individuals and businesses alike."

The Women of the Year Awards Finalists can be viewed online at www.crn.com/women-of-the-year.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $14B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Broadcom, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

