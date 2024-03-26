Televerde Is Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplace employees are happiest and most satisfied at work.

PHOENIX, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced that it has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace®. This certification is a testament to the culture we have built and the dedication and hard work of every team member," said Televerde CEO Chris McGugan. "At Televerde, we believe in the power of investing in our people, regardless of where they sit in the company, offering growth opportunities and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and ensuring our employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to achieve their best."

Televerde's certification as a Most Loved Workplace® stems from its profound investment in the human potential of its team, providing extensive training, support, and growth opportunities. This nurturing environment fosters a positive outlook for the future and empowers employees and partners to envision and achieve extraordinary feats. At the heart of Televerde's ethos is its dedication to second-chance employment, with 70% of its global workforce being women who are incarcerated. This purpose-driven approach is the cornerstone of Televerde's success, illustrating a deep commitment to transforming lives and communities.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Televerde became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements of employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace. To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org.

To view the company certification page for Televerde, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/televerde/.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

Kellie Walenciak

[email protected]

908-377-9968

SOURCE Televerde