Televerde Is Named to #GirlsClub's 2023 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work List

The annual award recognizes companies for their exceptional commitment to empower women in the workplace

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced that the company is on #GirlsClub's 2023 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list. This distinction highlights Televerde's success in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and reinforces the company's role as a leader in empowering women in the business world. Being recognized by #GirlsClub also symbolizes Televerde's unwavering commitment to creating equal opportunities, supporting career advancement for women, and setting a benchmark for gender equality in the corporate sector.

"We are honored to have been recognized by #GirlsClub as one of the Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work, a testament to our ethos that sees our dedication to women's growth echo from our call centers within prison walls to our corporate offices around the world," said Televerde Chief Impact Officer Michelle Cirocco. "At Televerde, all women are a priority. We invest in their futures through continuous education, up-skilling, mentorship, and personal and professional development, each program uniquely tailored to nurture their growth in every way necessary. This commitment ensures that no woman is left behind, fueling a corporate culture where women not only dominate our C-suite but also ascend through the ranks, embodying our belief in empowerment through opportunity and the tangible benefits this brings to our clients."

All companies on the list went through an initial nomination round where employees shared how their company supports its female workforce, from paid maternity leave benefits to offering ongoing training and development to promoting pay equity and more. #GirlsClub received votes from more than 2,400 employees at more than 155 companies across the globe. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Overall total number of votes.

Partnerships with programs like #GirlsClub to support their female workforce.

Number of DE&I awards, or other similar types of awards/list recognition received.

Number of women on their leadership team and diversity of their workforce.

Televerde's inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion. This recognition underscores Televerde's efforts to offer flexible work options, professional development opportunities, and a supportive environment for all women, especially those impacted by incarceration. Since 1994, Televerde has been at the forefront of investing in incarcerated women in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida, providing them with opportunities for growth and development.

"We're pleased to recognize companies making efforts to recruit, support, and promote diversity in their workplace. Today's employees are savvy researchers, and we hope this list will help women target companies where they will be happy to grow their careers," said #GirlsClub Founder Lauren Bailey.

View the #GirlsClub 2023 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list here.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

