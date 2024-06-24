Televerde Names Long-Standing Leader Vince Barsolo as Its New CEO

Barsolo's appointment continues the legacy of innovation and empowerment.

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced Vince Barsolo's appointment as Chief Executive Officer following Chris McGugan's departure. This leadership transition is effective immediately.

Barsolo, a seasoned executive with an unwavering commitment to Televerde's mission and business model, has been an integral part of the company's journey since 1997 when he joined as a call center supervisor. Through his dedication, humility, and leadership, he has grown through the ranks to become Chief Operating Officer. His extensive experience and instrumental role in driving Televerde's expansion, including international growth into Scotland and Argentina and the extension of the business model to three prisons in Indiana and one in Florida, have significantly influenced the strategic direction and expansion of the company.

Chairman of the Televerde Board, David Magdol, expressed his confidence in Barsolo's leadership, stating, "Vince's proven leadership and deep understanding of the company's business are exactly what Televerde needs at this juncture. Having earned the respect and trust of the Televerde team throughout his tenure, the board is confident in his ability to guide the organization to maximize results for clients, drive innovation, and strengthen the company's collaborative, inclusive, and purpose-driven culture."

In his new role as CEO, Barsolo will oversee all aspects of Televerde's global operations and continue serving on the company's board of directors.

"Having been a part of Televerde for three decades, I am deeply committed to our unique mission of empowering individuals through second-chance employment while delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Barsolo. "I look forward to continuing our tradition of innovation and social impact, focusing on customer success and driving growth in every aspect of our operations."

Reflecting on the path ahead, Barsolo added, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Televerde. I am dedicated to enhancing the customer experience by leveraging our innovative solutions and responsive service. Our commitment to excellence in every customer interaction is fundamental to driving their success and, in turn, our own growth. I am eager to lead our team as we continue to evolve and adapt in ways that consistently exceed our customers' expectations."

With this transition, Televerde continues its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and optimizing success while profoundly impacting the lives of its employees and the communities it serves.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12 billion in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

