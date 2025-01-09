Televerde Recognized as a Top Workplace for Women by #GirlsClub

PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global leader in B2B demand generation and a champion of second-chance employment, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work in 2024. This annual list, curated by #GirlsClub, celebrates organizations that foster equitable workplaces, empower women leaders, and champion diversity and inclusion.

Televerde's inclusion on the list reflects its commitment to advancing women in the workplace through initiatives that create equal opportunities, support career growth, and champion gender equality in the corporate sector. As a leader in second-chance hiring, Televerde sets a benchmark for empowering women to thrive and succeed, regardless of their background.

"At Televerde, we believe that diversity and inclusion are essential to driving innovation and growth," said Vince Barsolo, CEO of Televerde. "We are honored to be recognized by #GirlsClub for our efforts to empower women, and we remain committed to fostering a culture where every voice is heard, valued, and supported."

The Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list is part of #GirlsClub's mission to change the face of sales and leadership by empowering more women to step into high-impact roles. These companies were selected based on their efforts to promote gender equity, offer meaningful career advancement opportunities, and provide inclusive and supportive workplace cultures.

"We are thrilled to honor companies like Televerde that are setting the standard for what it means to truly support women in the workplace," said Jen Spencer, Program Vice President at #GirlsClub.

Televerde invites talented professionals to explore opportunities to join its team and learn more about its initiatives to support women in the workplace at https://televerde.com/about/careers/.

For more information about the Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work, visit https://wearegirlsclub.com/2024-top-25-companies-where-women-want-to-work.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

About #GirlsClub

#GirlsClub is on a mission to change the face of leadership by empowering women to step into high-impact roles in sales and leadership. Through mentorship, training, and community, #GirlsClub supports women at every stage of their professional journey. Learn more at https://wearegirlsclub.com/.

