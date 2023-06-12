Televerde Relocates to Innovative Office Space, Priming for Strategic Growth

New Phoenix location to accommodate hybrid work model, boost productivity, and strengthen the company's appeal to industry-leading talent.

PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses around the world, today announced its move to a new office space located in the heart of midtown Phoenix at 2800 North Central Avenue, 5th Floor, Suite 500, Phoenix, AZ USA 85004.

This relocation, a testament to Televerde's flexibility and adaptability, is part of an ongoing effort to adapt to the evolving business landscape. The move to a modern, dynamic space responds to the shifts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing a commitment to an evolving work model and further fostering the company's vibrant culture.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we've seen a dramatic shift in work models," said Televerde CEO Chris McGugan. "Our move to this new, contemporary office space embodies our commitment to embracing these changes, ensuring our company remains flexible, adaptable, and always at the forefront of serving our clients."

The new office is strategically positioned near the light rail and various local amenities. It features a design tailored to a hybrid work model, with open seating areas, private offices, collaborative spaces, and a conference center. Additional features include a fitness center and café with food service and breathtaking 360 views of the Phoenix skyline.

"This move represents more than a simple change of scenery – it's a strategic decision aimed at preparing Televerde for substantial growth and enhancing our company's allure for the industry's leading talent. The ability to draw in and retain such individuals directly benefits our clients," added McGugan. "This is a progressive step in our journey, and we do not doubt that our new office space will accelerate innovation, drive productivity, and create an environment where we consistently outperform our clients' expectations."

The move will be executed with minimal disruption to services, and the global revenue creation partner looks forward to welcoming clients to its new home soon.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

