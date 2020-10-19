Televisa included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") has been included in three FTSE4Good Index Series: FTSE4Good Emerging Markets, FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America and FTSE4Good BIVA.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a market-leading tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate good sustainability practices. The FTSE4Good selection criteria are designed to reflect strong ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) management practices in topics such as climate change, pollution, labor standards, supply chain, and anti-corruption, among others.

This year, Televisa increased its global ESG FTSE4Good Index score, ranking well above the media subsector, the industry average, and the average for Mexican companies, demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability.

The Company recognizes the importance of managing environmental issues. For example, in energy performance, Televisa is managing clean energy and energy efficiency programs to mitigate its environmental footprint. In addition, the Company is committed to managing social issues within its community. Through Fundación Televisa, the Company develops innovative programs in education, culture, entrepreneurship, and empowering platforms to improve and transform lives within the community.

This is the fourth consecutive year Televisa has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information – Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

