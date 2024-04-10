TelevisaUnivision and Transmit Partner on New Feature to Enhance Social Video Ad Creative and Amplify Viewer Engagement Across Streaming Platforms

Innovative Collaboration Introduces First-to-Market Capability, Amplifying Creator-First Content Reach Across TelevisaUnivision's OTT Platforms

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, and Transmit , a market leading technology platform that maximizes the audience and revenue of the world's most valuable streamed content, today announced a new partnership to introduce an industry-first vertical video advertising feature that seamlessly brings creator-driven social ads to streaming platforms (OTT).

Transmit empowers media companies to create new high impact and unique advertising experiences. TelevisaUnivision and Transmit co-developed the new innovative ad format, streamlining the ability to showcase vertical video social media assets concurrently with live sporting events and tentpole entertainment on OTT channels. This platform will enhance TelevisaUnivision's music, sports, and entertainment content, seamlessly integrating creator-led social moments with premium digital video streams. By leveraging the abundance of in-house, custom-built creator content, TelevisaUnivision can now effortlessly extend its social media prowess into the realm of digital video, captivating audiences amidst a crowded digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the TelevisaUnivision team to develop first-of-its-kind technology that not only expands audience reach but also enhances the effectiveness and impact of brand campaigns," says Transmit Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Scott Young. "With the increasing popularity of OTT platforms, traditional advertising methods struggle to capture viewer attention. Together with TelevisaUnivision, we identified an opportunity for groundbreaking innovation. Vertical social video ads on streaming platforms will elevate brand relevance across all devices, driving awareness, lower-funnel KPIs, and anticipation for major initiatives."

"We're excited to partner with Transmit on this first-mover capability, bringing our viewers more of the in-culture, creator content they crave and connect with," says Dan Riess, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer at TelevisaUnivision. "Incorporating vertical social video across the biggest moments in sports, entertainment, and music is a trailblazing opportunity for advertisers to extend their reach from social to the biggest screen at home."

The new feature will be available starting today across In-Break advanced ad units, prominently featured across TelevisaUnivision's music and entertainment properties and numerous Liga MX matches.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Transmit

Transmit is a market leading technology platform that maximizes the revenue of the world's most valuable streamed content. The company's software allows streaming platforms and broadcasters to optimize monetization by creating new in-stream inventory, filling traditional ad breaks, and developing more effective ad-pods. Transmit provides partners unparalleled control over the ad experience with the ability to manage, monitor and customize the ad experience in real time. With a modern approach to video advertising, Transmit offers a holistic solution that benefits publishers, advertisers and viewers by delivering unique technology-driven solutions and ensuring that advertising is not only a revenue generator but also an integral, non-disruptive part of the viewing experience.

For more information, please visit Transmit.live and engage with us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and Facebook .

