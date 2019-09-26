Televisión Dominicana Presents a Magical Night with Circo Soledad, a Mesmerizing Performance by Prolific Singer-songwriter, Ricardo Arjona

Covering 22 countries, and culminating in Arjona's home country of Guatemala, the magical and historic Circo Soledad was #1 on the Latin Billboards "Hot Tours" list. More than two million viewers saw the singer perform a selection of songs from his latest album, along with some of his most beloved classics.

Music lovers will now be able to enjoy the best moments of this impressive and elaborate production, including magnificent audiovisual effects, a spectacular band and bewitching performances by jugglers, trapeze artists and clowns, all from the comfort of their living rooms. The concert also features documentary-style behind-the-scenes takes, providing a more intimate look at select moments from the singer's life.

"We are very pleased to offer our viewers this incredible musical experience, showcasing the greatest hits of the phenomenal and award-winning artist, Ricardo Arjona," said Francisco Gimenez, senior vice president and general manager of cable channels for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc., the network's parent company. "Music is integral for Latinos, it's part of our culture in both daily life and special occasions. We knew that Ricardo Arjona's spectacular performance would resonate with our audience, and we are thrilled that through our programming, we can give them the opportunity connect to their roots and the artists they love."

For more information and full schedules viewers can visit www.televisiondominicana.tv.

About Televisón Dominicana: Televisón Dominicana is a subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

