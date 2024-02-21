Television Industry Storytellers and Cultural Changemakers Gather for the Fourth Annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation

Getty Center, Los Angeles

Monday, March 25, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation returns on March 25, 2024, and will invite television industry leaders to engage in curated discussions with issue experts and frontline advocates. Television writers, showrunners, and executives hold the power to shape national and global conversations. Recognizing this, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation was created to connect the people who create pop culture with the people who create social change.

Co-chair, actor and activist Kerry Washington, will open the event by grounding the audience in a spirit of intellectual humility and the importance of good conflict, using these values as framing devices for a program that spans a range of issues impacting America and the world.

"We want everybody to come out of the room with a different version of current issues than they had when they arrived," said Greg Propper, president of social impact agency Propper Daley and founder of A Day of Unreasonable Conversation. "We hope that everyone has an 'ah-ha' moment that plants seeds of intellectual curiosity around navigating the tension of difficult topics."

This year's co-chair, actor and activist Kerry Washington, will open the invitation-only event by grounding the audience in a spirit of intellectual humility and the importance of good conflict, using these values as framing devices for a program that spans a range of issues impacting America and the world.

"We have all seen the power that stories have to change how we think and act. Now more than ever, narrative content plays a critical role in how we perceive the world around us," said Washington, who runs Simpson Street production company along with her partner, Pilar Savone. "Too often, that content lacks the nuances and complexities of our human reality. As the people who craft the stories that audiences are watching, I think we have a responsibility to grapple with those complexities in order to more accurately reflect our human truths."

While Unreasonable was postponed in 2023 in solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the 2022 event gathered over 400 leading TV writers, producers, and executives. A post-event survey was overwhelmingly positive, with 100% of attendees saying they "learned something that changed their perspective." Past speakers have included Stacey Abrams, Scott Budnick, America Ferrera, Senator Al Franken, Valerie Jarrett, Kim Kardashian, Ezra Klein, John Legend, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chrissy Teigen.

The complete program will be announced in March through A Day of Unreasonable Conversation's media partner, The Hollywood Reporter. To request or nominate someone for an invitation, visit www.unreasonableconversation.org

A Day of Unreasonable Conversation is a program of Propper Daley , the social impact agency behind the world's leading changemakers. Propper Daley was founded as the nation's first social impact agency, fusing "left-brain" strategic expertise with "right-brain" creative execution to help clients across sectors accelerate their purpose. Today, the firm is known for building and executing world-class social impact programs in close collaboration with leading foundations, nonprofits, brands, and individual philanthropists.

Media who want to cover A Day of Unreasonable Conversation can apply for credentials through this online form .

