Television market size to increase by USD 59 billion; APAC to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Television Market by Technology, Display Size, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 59 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.67%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 86 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Television Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global television market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many leading manufacturers and the high concentration of leading vendors of IC drivers and panel displays are driving the growth of the television market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The television market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Elitelux Australia - The company offers televisions such as LCD, LED, and OLED.

- The company offers televisions such as LCD, LED, and OLED. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. – The company offers a wide range of LCD TVs.

– The company offers a wide range of LCD TVs. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offer televisions such as U8 Series, A7 Series, 100L5G.

- The company offer televisions such as U8 Series, A7 Series, 100L5G. Konka Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers televisions such as Android TV, Smart TV, and OLED.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD televisions, and rising popularity of large-display televisions. However, the demand-supply gap associated with LCD panels is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into UHD and HD. The UHD segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this television market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the television market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors.

Television Market Scope
Report Coverage Details
Page number 179
Base year 2022
Historic period 2017-2021
Forecast period 2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%
Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82
Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution APAC at 39%
Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and VIZIO Holding Corp.
Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global television market 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 UHD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 HD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Display Size

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Display Size

7.3 Upto 43 inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 55-64 inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 48-50 inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Greater than 65 inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Display Size

8 Market Segmentation by Display Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Display Type

8.3 LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 OLED - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by Display Type

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 Changhong

13.4 Funai Electric Co. Ltd.

13.5 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

13.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

13.7 Konka Group Co. Ltd.

13.8 LG Electronics Inc.

13.9 MIRC Electronics Ltd.

13.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

13.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.12 Sharp Corp.

13.13 Skyworth Group Ltd.

13.14 Sony Group Corp.

13.15 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

13.16 VIZIO Holding Corp.

13.17 Xiaomi Inc.

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

