Television Market size to increase by USD 73.1 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Technology, Display Size, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global television market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.1 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.2% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Television Market 2025-2029

Technology 1.1 UHD

1.2 HD Display Size 2.1 Upto 43 inches

2.2 55-64 inches

2.3 48-50 inches

2.4 Greater than 65 inches Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Type Distribution Channel

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

UHD televisions, also known as 4K televisions, have gained popularity due to their high resolution of 3,840 pixels x 2,160 lines (8.3 megapixels; aspect ratio 16:9). The global market for UHD televisions is expected to double by the end of the forecast period, with significant growth in countries such as China, Australia, and the US. Vendors have also introduced 8K resolution televisions, offering a horizontal resolution of 7,680 pixels and a total image dimension of 4,320 pixels. The 8K market is projected to experience the most growth due to the demand for high-resolution television sets and the need for enhanced content creation. Despite the lack of UHD content, subscription providers are addressing this issue by creating more UHD content to meet the demand. Technological advances will continue to drive the growth of the global 8K UHD television market during the forecast period. Anticipating this demand, display vendors have increased production capacity to meet consumer needs.

Analyst Review

The Pay TV market continues to evolve, with various technological segments including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber optic services, catering to the insatiable consumer appetite for high-definition content. Over-the-top platforms have disrupted traditional TV viewing, offering premium content on-demand. UHD content, including technologies like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, is becoming increasingly popular. Smart TV capabilities, such as voice control and content integration, are now standard features. Eco-friendly designs, including OLED displays with bezel-less and frameless designs, are gaining traction in the residential and commercial sectors. The future of TV includes ultra-high-definition services, curved displays, foldable displays, and even TVs that double as works of art. The technological advancements in the Pay TV market are truly transforming the way we consume content.

Market Overview

The Pay TV market encompasses various segments, including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber Optic services. The valuation of this industry continues to grow, fueled by consumer appetite for high-definition content and advanced Smart TV capabilities. Over-the-top platforms have disrupted traditional Pay TV models, offering flexibility and affordability. Ultra-high-definition services, content security systems, and viewer preferences shape the future market landscapes. Residential sectors, particularly housing units, are significant contributors to the Pay TV industry. Spotv and other regional players cater to specific territories. Technological segments, such as cable, satellite, and internet protocol, compete for market share. Consumer electronics evolution, with screens ranging from LCD to OLED, and technologies like gaming and console compatibility, enhance the TV viewing experience. Eco-friendly and home office-friendly designs, including OLED displays, bezel-less and frameless designs, and curved displays, add to the TV's role as art. Future market landscapes include foldable displays, content integration, and potential investors from various industries. The Pay TV industry's potential growth is influenced by disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies. The ecosystem's continuous evolution shapes the Pay TV industry, with postpaid and prepaid services catering to different consumer segments in both residential and commercial sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

