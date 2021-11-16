Television Publicity Campaign Nominations Announced for the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign to be presented at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 25, 2022. The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

"Though this year has been challenging in so many respects, the four nominated TV publicity campaigns each exemplify the best strategic planning and targeted implementation, delivering vast television viewing audiences," said Menke. "Apart from the difficulties that the pandemic has brought to everyone, these shows have each overcome specific problems in marketing to rise to the top."

NOMINEES FOR THE 2022 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN:

Batwoman, Season 2- Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky,

Warner Bros. Television (airs on The CW)

Ted Lasso – Sarah Carragher, Apple+

(streams on Apple+)

The Underground Railroad - Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist,

Amazon Studios (streams on Prime Video)

WandaVision - John Pisani, Unit Publicist, and Local 600 Union publicists of Walt Disney Studios

(streams on Disney +)

The Publicists Awards Committee selects nominees from qualified submitted applications for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Campaign. The final recipient is determined via online ballot of the general membership. Final online balloting will be held February 14-24, 2022, and winners will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022.

In lieu of the traditional awards luncheon last year, the Publicists of the ICG raised over $60,000 for the Local 600 Hardship Fund. The Fund assisted fellow industry publicists and guild members who have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed support.

Further inquiries regarding the ICG Publicists Awards may be directed to MaryAnne MacDougall, ICG Events Manager, at 323.969.2728, [email protected]. For tickets, contact Joanna Mousseau, ICG Events Coordinator, at 323.969.2741, [email protected].

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Membership Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

