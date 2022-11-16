Television Publicity Campaign Nominations Announced for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign to be presented at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 10, 2023. The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

ICG Publicists Celebrate 60 Years of Publicity Campaigns in Television and Motion Pictures on Friday, March 10, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

"This year's nominees exemplify outstanding efforts by publicists to bring significant, large audiences to a broad range of various television genres featuring competing drag queens, comedic ghosts, an intergalactic alien predator, an outer space franchise prequel and passionate inner-city teachers from both Streamers and Networks," said Menke.

NOMINEES FOR THE 2023 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN:

Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television / ABC)

(Warner Bros. Television / ABC) Ghosts ( CBS Studios / CBS)

CBS Studios / CBS) Prey (20 th Century Studios / Hulu)

(20 Century Studios / Hulu) RuPaul's Drag Race : All Stars (Paramount+ / Paramount+)

: (Paramount+ / Paramount+) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios / Paramount+)

The Publicists Awards Committee selects nominees from qualified submitted applications for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign. The final recipient is determined via an online ballot of the publicist membership. Final online balloting will be held Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2023, and winners will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2023.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Membership Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 9,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

SOURCE International Cinematographers Guild Publicists (IATSE, Local 600)