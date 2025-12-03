Telgorithm's Smart Queueing Technology Awarded U.S. Patent, Setting a New Standard for A2P 10DLC Messaging

Patent underscores Telgorithm's leadership in carrier-compliant messaging infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telgorithm , a leading provider of cloud communications infrastructure, today announced that its Smart Queueing technology has been officially granted a U.S. Patent No. 12,457,522, recognizing the company's breakthrough innovation for A2P 10DLC messaging and the only feature on the market to auto manage messaging throughput and carrier compliance in order for software platforms to be able to reduce failures, improve deliverability performance and lower costs.

What makes this patented invention unique is its real-time, carrier-specific flow-control system that automatically enforces each Brand and Campaign's The Campaign Registry (TCR) throughput allotments by mobile network operator (MNO), and decides message-by-message whether to send immediately or queue for later delivery. This never-before-seen system allows software platforms to maximize throughput, maintain compliance, and achieve deliverability rates over 99% to reduce unnecessary costs.

"Smart Queueing was engineered specifically for the complexities of A2P 10DLC and to eliminate the guesswork and failure risk in 10DLC messaging," said Aaron Alter, CEO and Co-Founder of Telgorithm. "Receiving this patent validates our commitment to advancing reliable, intelligent business messaging infrastructure. We offer this unique feature at no additional cost to Telgorithm's customers as we believe and this patent underscores that Smart Queueing isn't just another feature, it is a foundational component to sustainable success in A2P messaging."

To grant the patent, the US Patent & Trademark Office determined there was nothing like Smart Queueing that exists in the industry, deeming Smart Queueing a crucial piece of technology setting a new standard for 10DLC throughput management.

With the advent of 10DLC, wireless carriers introduced stringent throughput limits for registered Brands and Campaigns that vary by carrier and by MNO. Exceeding those limits risks message failures, wasted spend, reputational damage, and carrier penalties; meaning not monitoring these limits is no longer an option. Smart Queueing automates this enforcement natively, turning compliance into a built-in infrastructure function rather than a manual tuning exercise.

Most messaging platforms take one of two sub-optimal approaches:

Capping throughput below the The Campaign Registry (TCR) approved limits (reducing speed and causing unnecessary throttling)

Removing limits altogether, causing message floods that exceed carrier limits and result in costly failures

Telgorithm's patented Smart Queueing technology takes a breakthrough approach by managing throughput exactly according to the limits each carrier enforces in TCR. It does this by:

Retrieving each Brand and Campaign's precise carrier-approved rate limits

Manages message flow to remain within each limit

Applying limits per recipient's MNO/carrier, not as a blended global cap

Dynamically adjusts throughput per carrier, per brand, per campaign, or per number

Avoids under-utilization and over-sending

Proactive alerting prior to automatically queuing messages once 100% throughput is reached preventing failures

Enabling advanced capabilities such as Message Prioritization , Time Routing , and Message Expiry once a message is queued

"For example, when a platform sends a campaign to 100,000 users across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, Smart Queueing automatically detects each recipient's carrier, enforces that carrier's TCR limit for the relevant brand/campaign in real time, and queues only the overflow, maximizing lawful throughput without risking throttling or failure," said Yury Semerikov, CTO and Co-founder of Telgorithm.

Across the Telgorithm customer base, Smart Queueing has driven measurable improvements, including an 8% reduction in SMS failures and 13% reduction in MMS failures each month due to exceeding carrier rate limits compared to industry-standard platforms, saving platforms tens of thousands of dollars annually.

For software platforms, Smart Queueing delivers built-in A2P compliance for carrier regulations for fewer failures and higher deliverability as well as lower operation costs and a competitive advantage in the market.

"Our goal was to create infrastructure that controls message flow before it reaches the carrier limit, not after the damage is done," said Alter. "The newly issued patent highlights Telgorithm's founding belief: that messaging infrastructure should be thoughtfully engineered for A2P 10DLC, not retrofitted from legacy CPaaS models."

With U.S. Patent No. 12,457,522 now secured, Telgorithm is strengthening its position as a technology leader in A2P 10DLC messaging. This patent reflects the company's commitment to building intelligent, carrier-aware messaging infrastructure that evolves alongside industry standards and customer needs.

