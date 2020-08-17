teli communications Receives Channel Vision Magazine's Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for Best End-User Management Portal

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- teli communications, llc, a leading provider of wholesale telecommunications services, announced today that they have received the prestigious Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for their customer web portal.

VSA Award Logo

The teli customer portal provides an intuitive and easy to use web interface where customers can manage all aspects of their account including number provisioning, SIP trunking, API, and billing. In addition, the teli portal has proprietary features that enable communications resellers the ability to provide the same exceptional user experience for their customers; without the added expense of developing their own user interface.

"teli's number one priority is giving our customers the best experience with our products and services. While our programmable API's have already won awards for being reliable, easy to use, and robust, we felt that our customers also needed a special web portal to easily manage all other aspects of their services. Just making it look pretty is not enough. It must be functional," stated Scott Navratil, teli's Chief Revenue Officer.

"teli has emerged as a trusted provider for both resellers and end users," explained Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "teli's user portal makes it incredibly easy to manage all aspects of voice, messaging, fax, and API services, right from a single location. We're proud to honor teli with a 2020 Business Technology VSA for End User Portal."

About teli communications

teli communications, a Denver, CO based company, offers a full suite of IP communications solutions for wholesale and enterprise customers worldwide. Products offered by teli include Programmable API, bulk text messaging (SMS, MMS, Toll Free, Short Code), SIP trunking, virtual and on-premises fax, and e911. For more information on teli, please visit www.teli.net

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, click here or contact Berge Kaprelian at [email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Navratil, CRO

[email protected]

844-411-1111

SOURCE teli communications

Related Links

http://www.teli.net/

