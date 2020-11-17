Telia Carrier Beefs Up US Network, Adding New Connectivity Options to the 'Silicon Prairie' Region

According to the Silicon Prairie News , the American heartland has quietly been cementing its place in the technology world with three tech hubs that make up the Silicon Prairie: Des Moines, IA; Omaha, NE and Kansas City, Mo., are experiencing rapid growth in the tech sector. From Des Moines and Omaha, new regional cloud and content data center deployments and emerging startups have triggered a tech revolution, building out operations and manufacturing in the region.

"Customers that are flooding the region demand more diversity in routes and connectivity options. Diversity protects against interruptions in service, which is essential to customer experience in today's competitive markets. Our new expansion in the region offers flexibility, gives customers access to shorter routes, and lays the foundation for future route expansion in North America," said Art Kazmierczak, Telia Carrier's Director of Business and Network Development. "We're committed to the needs of our customers, delivering new diverse routes between major hubs; and connectivity at-scale in edge markets along those routes. These new network buildouts position Telia Carrier as a preferred provider for diversity with an extensive footprint serving America's heartland."

Telia Carrier's latest build-out addresses growing demand for high-capacity services from customers in the region that need direct access to reliable internet connectivity as well as local connectivity to cloud providers.

The new diverse East-West route delivers the capacity to content, application, and cloud providers and underserved populations in the region to bring connectivity to rural communities, particularly in the Midwest.

Telia Carrier 'Silicon Prairie' network build includes existing infrastructure and new options to connect key locations:

Two new metro ring network overbuilds in Chicago and Denver .

and . A new core PoP in Chicago near O'Hare airport, serving the data center cluster there.

near O'Hare airport, serving the data center cluster there. A new core PoP in Denver in the Tech Center area, serving the data centers there.

in the Tech Center area, serving the data centers there. A new unique long haul route, from Denver to Chicago that bypasses downtown Chicago and downtown Denver to directly connect data center hubs.

to that bypasses downtown and downtown to directly connect data center hubs. The addition of a new PoP in Des Moines serving regional demand in Iowa

serving regional demand in New DWDM services connecting the Farnham data center in Omaha , driven by a strong history of regional demand for Telia Carrier IP services.

Telia Carrier deploys the latest generation of high-capacity enhanced-reach coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to expand the local availability of high-speed Wavelength, IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and Internet Exchange (IPX) Connect services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

Telia Carrier investments in metro network infrastructure provide seamless access to additional data centers in the dynamic growth areas of Chicago and Denver. With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the investment is a continuation of the carrier's organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.

