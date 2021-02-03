Telia Carrier Enhances Network in El Paso, Adds New MDC PoP to Support Business Growth in The Region

"I am glad to welcome Telia Carrier to our El Paso data center and to continue the tradition of growing shoulder to shoulder with our most trusted partners. I have enjoyed seeing Telia Carrier's impressive growth at our McAllen facility over the years and could not be happier to have them join our ecosystem in El Paso," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC. "I know that Telia Carrier's network brings with it a network consistency and performance that meets the demands of our growing, global and dynamic clients on the U.S. and Mexico border."

With data centers in McAllen, Laredo, Nogales and El Paso; MDC focuses on interconnecting the world with Mexico by providing carrier-neutral colocation and international fiber crossings in strategic hubs along the U.S. border with Mexico. MDC's data center in McAllen boasts the largest concentration of Mexican operators in one place, and it is home to the MEX-IX , now the largest and only peering exchange focused on servicing Mexico.

"Our continued partnership with MDC, and investment in the Southwest and Mexico market is a testament to our customer-driven approach, adding additional diversity and capacity as we expand our global IP backbone," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. "The demand for IP and other big bandwidth services in El Paso is growing at an incredible rate as more businesses enter the market and leverage capability at the edge. We deliver a global alternative carrier solution and are continually expanding our network to ensure we have the capacity and reach to meet the dynamic demands of our customers for flexible traffic-intensive workflows at scale."

About MDC Data Centers

MDC, formerly MDC Data Centers, helps network operators, content providers, and enterprises interconnect with major Network Service Providers on the US border with Mexico. The company is considered one of the fastest-growing data centers in South Texas, presenting a unique offer of reliable colocation services with a fiber crossing infrastructure to bring networks across the border. Due to its geographic proximity to Mexico, MDC serves this emerging market allowing American and International carriers to connect to the largest concentration of Mexican networks in carrier-neutral facilities. For more information visit mdcdatacenters.com , and follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and Twitter at @MDCDatacenters.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

MDC Data Centers

Joel Pacheco, Chief Revenue Officer

+1 (956) 313 4305

[email protected]

Telia Carrier

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]m

Media Contact, Americas

Margaret Carpo Engage PR for Telia Carrier

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]

SOURCE Telia Carrier