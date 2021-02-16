Telia Carrier Expands Dutch Network with New PoP in Smartdc, Rotterdam

The Smartdc data center in Rotterdam is the largest in the Zuid-Holland province and has been recognized at the FD Gazellen Awards for demonstrating high growth and innovative entrepreneurship. Its customers can be found in industries as diverse as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and online gaming, or wherever there is a need to reach end users, services and resources across the globe, with low latency, high speed and consistent reliability. Through Telia Carrier, Smartdc will be able to provide its customers with direct access to the world's #1 ranked Internet backbone (according to Dyn Research), spanning more than 120 cities in 35 countries worldwide.

"In partnership with Telia Carrier, we agreed that this PoP, operating with full diversity from Amsterdam, would add tremendous value to the Dutch market due to the success and response to Telia Carrier's existing PoPs in The Netherlands. Having direct access to Telia Carrier's global IP backbone ensures that Smartdc customers can give their end-users and business partners the best possible experience, against a backdrop of constantly escalating IP traffic volumes," said Richard Boogaard, Managing Director of Smartdc.

The 100GE enabled PoP in Rotterdam marks the first Telia Carrier expansion in The Netherlands outside the Amsterdam metro area where the company already has 12 PoPs. With direct connections to both Amsterdam and Brussels, it will facilitate access to Telia Carrier's AS1299 network with full redundancy.

"Digital transformation is evolving at lightning speed and as a leading global Tier 1 carrier, we are at the center of it. Following the events of 2020, we are seeing unprecedented growth in demand and multi-regional presence is more important than ever. We continue to expand our network worldwide and are moving ever closer to the edge, serving a wide range of industries with mission-critical connectivity. Our new PoP at Smartdc in Rotterdam is a perfect example of this," said Christoph Lannert, Head of EMEA Sales at Telia Carrier.

https://www.teliacarrier.com/our-network.html

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Smartdc

Smartdc offers state-of-the-art data center facilities and the largest connectivity hub in the Dutch region of Zuid-Holland. As a carrier-neutral data center, our sophisticated meet-me-rooms (MMRs) connect users to the largest carriers, transit providers and internet exchanges in the world. We offer a unique modular data center design consisting of multiple suites, offering customers an autonomous mini data center experience, with its own redundant power supply and cooling infrastructure. Our strong focus on performance ensures companies are online 24/7. Smartdc is all about quality and uptime and is a true reflection of the Rotterdam culture: reliable and no-nonsense. Learn more about us at Smartdc.net or connect with us on LinkedIn.

