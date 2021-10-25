Telia Carrier Expands To Switch's Data Center Campus In Las Vegas, Adding New Connectivity Options For The Southwest

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOMPAS Show -- Telia Carrier announced today that it has added a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Switch's Core Campus in Las Vegas, Nevada bringing improved diversity and high-speed connectivity to content and cloud providers across the Southwest region of the United States. This is the first PoP for Telia Carrier in Las Vegas, providing customers in the region with more options to directly connect to its number one Internet backbone (AS1299), reducing the need to backhaul traffic, and improving latency.

The newest PoP supports Telia Carrier's strategic growth initiative to expand their reach across the US and within the Southwest. The selection of Las Vegas not only supports the entire southwest, but the extremely fast-growing local market with area populations growing exponentially over the past few years, and suburban growth accelerated even more by relocations from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article detailing the shift from large cities and metro areas to more suburban areas, "A handful of large urban areas, feeding off migration from still larger areas, continued to see the net gains they have been experiencing in recent years. Among them: Riverside County, Calif. (outside Los Angeles); Clark County, Nev. (Las Vegas); Maricopa County, Ariz. (Phoenix); and Wake County, N.C. (Raleigh)."

"Expanding with Switch data centers in Las Vegas supports Telia Carrier's commitment to serve the growing local population and regional market by supporting broadband operators and ISPs to deliver high quality connectivity to their end users," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. "By providing the Las Vegas market new diverse connectivity options at scale we support ecosystem growth in the market and deliver cloud and application providers global connectivity as a trusted partner."

Switch's Core Campus in Las Vegas boasts over 500MW of power on a Tier 5® Platinum exascale platform making Switch one of the highest-rated and most cost-effective colocation environments in the industry. In addition, the Las Vegas location supports Telia Carrier's commitment to sustainability by running on 100 percent green power and renewable energy from solar and hydro resources. This effort has been recognized by Greenpeace and its latest Clicking Clean Report where Switch score all A grades. Paired with lower taxes, and reduced natural disaster concerns, Las Vegas and other areas supporting the US Southwest outside of California are becoming more attractive for data center growth and expansions.

"Having Telia Carrier become a part of our ecosystem at the Core Campus provides our customers with additional solutions to respond to soaring demand for high quality global reach network services out of Las Vegas," said Switch SVP of Connectivity Scott Gutierrez.

Businesses in the Southwest can now take advantage of Telia Carrier's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at Teliacarrier.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

