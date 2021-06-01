Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed Tweet this

"We are truly excited to continue to provide our customers with an award-winning customer experience and business value as a standalone company," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. "Our journey to expand our network and service portfolio, including build-outs in several key regions in the US, will accelerate under the ownership of Polhem Infra."

Polhem Infra is jointly owned by three Swedish National Pension Funds and strives to lay the best possible foundation for long-term investments in infrastructure - to meet society's long-term needs.

Telia Carrier and Telia Company now enter a long-term partnership to continue to bring customers world-leading solutions.

"Telia Carrier operates the world's number-one global Internet backbone and together we are part of a global ecosystem," said Telia Company President and CEO Allison Kirkby. "The benefits of our combined strengths enable Telia to continue to work with and develop our global customers. We look forward to the long-term cooperation to the benefit of both parties and, above all, the customers."

