Telia Norway selects Ericsson as Sole 5G RAN Provider

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As 5G partner and sole RAN vendor, this contract will allow Ericsson to enable nationwide 5G in Telia Norway's next-generation network by 2023

next-generation network by 2023 Ericsson Radio System hardware and software, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and 5G New Radio (NR), to be deployed

Ericsson will also modernize Telia Norway's entire radio network to meet growing consumer and industrial needs

Nordic communications service provider Telia has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as its sole 5G radio access network (RAN) vendor for its next-generation nationwide network in Norway.

Hardware and software products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System, including 5G New Radio (5G NR), will be deployed across the network. Ericsson will also modernize Telia Norway's entire radio network as part of the move to 5G, including deployment of the industry-unique Ericsson Spectrum Sharing software, which will enable Telia to share its spectrum between 4G and 5G use.

Both partners anticipate that 5G rollout will begin in 2020, and that the first 5G commercial services will be available next year too. Ericsson and Telia aim to provide nationwide 5G coverage in Norway by end of 2023.

In addition to enhanced mobile broadband, Telia Norway is exploring the potential of 5G to enable sustainable new opportunities, including in the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, for enterprises, the home, and smart cities. Telia Norway and Ericsson are already partnering on 5G pilot network in Trondheim, Norway, incorporating smart transport, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities.

Abraham Foss, CEO, Telia Norway, says: "In short, the realization of 5G will enable us to be at the forefront of digitalization. It will help us to transform both industry and infrastructure in Norway and bring the next generation of possibilities into reality. For this reason, our goal is to bring nationwide 5G coverage within the next four years, and we're very pleased to be taking a leading role in this continued development of Norway with our partner Ericsson."

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "We are pleased to strengthen our position in the Nordic countries through this landmark 5G deal with Telia Norway. We will work closely in partnership with Telia Norway to bring the best possible commercial 5G experiences to their customers. This includes working with Telia Norway to enable the innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 benefits that this new connectivity platform will bring to Norway as the country embraces digitalization."



Ericsson is currently live with commercial 5G in 19 customer networks across 15 countries, spanning four continents.

Related content:

Ericsson 5G:

Find out more about Ericsson 5G.

Find out more about Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

Find out more about Ericsson's other publicly announced 5G contracts.

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships.

Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/telia-norway-selects-ericsson-as-sole-5g-ran-provider,c2927458

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2927458/1119889.pdf PDF Telia Norway selects Ericsson as sole 5G RAN provider https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/oslo-waterfront-area-at-night,c2696888 Oslo waterfront area at night

SOURCE Ericsson