Telia Sweden Chooses Elisa Polystar for Data Management Platform as It Accelerates Digitalization Journey

News provided by

Polystar OSIX AB

03 Oct, 2023, 09:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Polystar, a world-leading provider of data management, services assurance, and network automation solutions, announced today that Telia Sweden has chosen its cloud-native data management platform and analytics tool, with an initial focus on network performance.

Elisa Polystar has been a technology partner to Telia Sweden for over 20 years, providing market-leading service assurance solutions. The addition of the performance data management and analytics platform will remove data siloes and enable a centralized real-time view of the network providing Telia Sweden with an enhanced ability to identify faults and improve service quality and customer experience.

"Data, analytics, and artificial intelligence are central to our digital transformation," said Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer at Telia Company. "As we digitize and automate our operations, we extend our partnership with Elisa Polystar to run our IT and networks even more efficiently. We leverage real-time and vast amounts of data from all relevant sources to improve detection, resolution, and prevention of incidents, ultimately to further improve service quality for our customers."

"Unlocking the potential of data within operators' networks is the key to better understanding and improving performance and customer experience, and Elisa Polystar's powerful platform offers unparalleled insight into service quality with a unified view of the network in real-time," said Anssi Okkonen, CEO of Elisa Polystar. "We are delighted to strengthen and grow our long-term relationship with Telia Sweden to support them in their digital transformation."

Elisa Polystar's cloud-native data management and analytics platform combined with its KALIX presentation tool enables CSPs to access and analyze vast amounts of data from multi-vendor radio and core network elements.

The platform helps operators to remove and virtualize the data siloes in their business, drawing data from multiple sources to convert them into actionable reports and insights that can improve network performance and customer experience while reducing costs.

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar, part of Elisa Group, is an innovative provider of cloud-native AI-driven data management, analytics, and automation solutions for CSPs globally. Our products fuel digital transformation and help reduce both OPEX and CAPEX costs, while enhancing customer experiences.

Our portfolio – proven with hundreds of CSPs - integrates AI-driven analytics with automation. It unlocks the benefits of closed-loop network operations and optimization, and automation in the RAN and transport domains – delivering self-driving networks. Our solutions are compatible with any network, as well as any service, including IoT and 5G network slicing.

With our background as a subsidiary of Finland's largest CSP, Elisa Polystar's solutions are developed in a live network, and with the unique needs of operators in mind: by an operator, for operators.

Elisa Polystar is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 by an Accredited Certification Body.

For more information, please visit www.elisapolystar.com.

Media Contact
Elisa Polystar
Regina Roots
Digital Marketing Manager
Phone: +46 8 50 600 600
Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237498/Elisa_Polystar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polystar OSIX AB

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.