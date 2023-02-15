Telink Semiconductor Helps HooRii Technology Achieve Matter Certification for Its Smart Plug Product

Telink's TLSR9218 SoC and SDK facilitated the development and certification of HooRii's Matter smart plug.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telink Semiconductor Co., a leader in high-performance, low-power system-level connectivity chips, today announced that it has helped HooRii Technology acquire Matter certification for its smart plug product. This will enable HooRii to deliver consumers a cutting-edge smart home product designed for interoperability.

Telink’s TLSR9218 SoC and SDK facilitated the development and certification of HooRii’s Matter smart plug.

"Telink is leading the way in achieving Matter certification for developers," said Dr. Wenjun Shen, CEO of Telink Semiconductor. "Thanks to intense R&D investment during the past few years, we're well positioned to help valued partners like HooRii develop and test devices, and more easily achieve Matter certification."

HooRii Technology is a smart home solutions provider dedicated to delivering Thread solutions to premium brands, currently providing end-side, edge-side, software, and hardware solutions to a wide range of companies worldwide. HooRii Technology is also a key contributor and member of the Thread and Matter protocols.

Telink worked with HooRii to help them deploy the Matter over Thread solution based on TLSR9218 SoC in their product and have it pass lab tests and acquire final certification. As a solutions provider, HooRii built a module based on the TLSR9218 SoC and developed the smart plug device using the module and the Telink Matter SDK. HooRii is building more Matter products based on Telink's TLSR9 SoC platform in the future.

Telink's TLSR9 series SoC helps customers more quickly develop IoT smart devices that work with both Matter standards and the Thread protocol. The TLSR9 series is a high-performance, ultra-low power RF connectivity SoC, which integrates a 32-bit RISC-V MCU with rich core features and peripheral interfaces to serve as a foundation for advanced IoT devices. The TLSR9 SoC was recently certified for Thread 1.3.0. , laying the groundwork for Matter device development for Telink's clients, including HooRii Tech.

Matter is a standard and certification offered through the CSA, a global alliance of over 500 technology companies. Matter 1.0 was released in October 2022. Designed to make the IoT and smart home experience more interoperable, reliable, and secure, Matter is an IP-based connectivity protocol built on technologies such as Thread, Bluetooth LE, and Wi-Fi.

With Matter embedded in products, consumers experience more seamless interoperability across different smart home platforms and a wide range of device types, including lighting and electrical, blinds and shades, HVAC controls, safety and security, and more.

About Telink Semiconductor

Founded in 2010, Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a semiconductor-design company dedicated to the development of high-performance and low-power wireless IoT system-level chips and protocol stacks. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, with multiple subsidiaries and offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Telink's main business is the design and sales of integrated circuit chips while also providing related technical consultation and services. Its main research, development, and sales of its chips include Bluetooth® Classic, Bluetooth® Low Energy, Bluetooth® Mesh, Zigbee, 6LoWPAN/Thread, Matter, Apple HomeKit, Apple Find My, and 2.4GHz private protocols. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.telink-semi.com or by following us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About HooRii Technology

HooRii Technology Is The Founder Of Thread Technology In China And An Expert In Near Field Communication. Internationally, HooRii Technology Is A Key Contributor And Member Of Thread And Matter Protocol Organizations, Providing End-Side, Edge-Side, Software, And Hardware Thread Solutions Worldwide, And Has Helped Dozens Of End-Device Manufacturers To Upgrade Their Thread Technology.

HooRii Technology Is Committed To Building A Low-Power, Scalable, Low-Latency, High-Security, All-IP IoT Ecosystem Based On The Thread IoT Protocol For China, And Providing The World With The Most Advanced IoT Near-Field Communication Access Solutions And Solutions.

