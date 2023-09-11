Telink Semiconductor Officially Lists on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board

News provided by

Telink

11 Sep, 2023, 14:15 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Telink Semiconductor" or the "Company") (Stock Abbreviation: 688591.SH), a pioneering semiconductor company, achieved a significant milestone on August 25, 2023, by successfully listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board. This momentous occasion marks Telink Semiconductor's official entry into the capital market, ushering in a new era of high-quality corporate development.

Continue Reading
Telink Semiconductor at the IPO ceremony for the Shanghai Stock Exchange Sci-Tech Innovation Board.
Telink Semiconductor at the IPO ceremony for the Shanghai Stock Exchange Sci-Tech Innovation Board.

Founded with a vision to become a global leader in IoT chip design and a mission to enable worldwide connectivity, Telink Semiconductor has been steadfast in its commitment to research and develop low-power wireless IoT SoC chips with independent intellectual property rights and top-tier performance.

The company's product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of wireless IoT SoC chips, with a primary focus on Bluetooth Low Energy SoC products. Additionally, Telink Semiconductor has expanded its offerings to encompass multi-protocol SoC products compatible with various IoT application protocols. The company has also ventured into ZigBee protocol SoC products, 2.4G private protocol SoC products, and audio SoC products. Telink Semiconductor's versatile products find application across diverse sectors, including smart retail, consumer electronics, intelligent lighting, smart healthcare, and smart homes, serving both consumer and commercial IoT device scenarios.

Over the years, Telink Semiconductor has diligently pursued its vision and mission, resulting in the successful development of a series of wireless IoT SoC chips boasting independent intellectual property rights and world-class performance. These achievements have garnered significant recognition from customers and the market alike.

From its humble beginnings, Telink Semiconductor has evolved into a well-known player deeply engaged in the IoT field, armed with substantial competitive advantages in integrated circuit design and firmware stack development.

As Telink Semiconductor embarks on this new phase of its journey, the company remains determined and equipped to scale new heights. Telink is committed to pursuing technological breakthroughs that further propel the Internet of Things, creating value for our investors and contributing to societal progress.

For more information, please visit our website at www.telink-semi.com or contact Eric Liang at [email protected] or +86-21-20281118.

About Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Telink Semiconductor is a fabless IC design company of state-of-the art wireless connectivity SoCs. Through years of research and development, Telink has built a comprehensive product portfolio and become one of the world-leading IC suppliers in this field.

Telink's products can be widely used in various consumer and commercial IoT applications, including smart retail, consumer electronics, smart lighting, home automation, medical devices, warehousing and logistics, audio, and entertainment.

SOURCE Telink

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.