Telink Semiconductor Officially Lists on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Telink Semiconductor" or the "Company") (Stock Abbreviation: 688591.SH), a pioneering semiconductor company, achieved a significant milestone on August 25, 2023, by successfully listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board. This momentous occasion marks Telink Semiconductor's official entry into the capital market, ushering in a new era of high-quality corporate development.

Telink Semiconductor at the IPO ceremony for the Shanghai Stock Exchange Sci-Tech Innovation Board.

Founded with a vision to become a global leader in IoT chip design and a mission to enable worldwide connectivity, Telink Semiconductor has been steadfast in its commitment to research and develop low-power wireless IoT SoC chips with independent intellectual property rights and top-tier performance.

The company's product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of wireless IoT SoC chips, with a primary focus on Bluetooth Low Energy SoC products. Additionally, Telink Semiconductor has expanded its offerings to encompass multi-protocol SoC products compatible with various IoT application protocols. The company has also ventured into ZigBee protocol SoC products, 2.4G private protocol SoC products, and audio SoC products. Telink Semiconductor's versatile products find application across diverse sectors, including smart retail, consumer electronics, intelligent lighting, smart healthcare, and smart homes, serving both consumer and commercial IoT device scenarios.

Over the years, Telink Semiconductor has diligently pursued its vision and mission, resulting in the successful development of a series of wireless IoT SoC chips boasting independent intellectual property rights and world-class performance. These achievements have garnered significant recognition from customers and the market alike.

From its humble beginnings, Telink Semiconductor has evolved into a well-known player deeply engaged in the IoT field, armed with substantial competitive advantages in integrated circuit design and firmware stack development.

As Telink Semiconductor embarks on this new phase of its journey, the company remains determined and equipped to scale new heights. Telink is committed to pursuing technological breakthroughs that further propel the Internet of Things, creating value for our investors and contributing to societal progress.

About Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Telink Semiconductor is a fabless IC design company of state-of-the art wireless connectivity SoCs. Through years of research and development, Telink has built a comprehensive product portfolio and become one of the world-leading IC suppliers in this field.

Telink's products can be widely used in various consumer and commercial IoT applications, including smart retail, consumer electronics, smart lighting, home automation, medical devices, warehousing and logistics, audio, and entertainment.

