TeliosRx Consulting: Engineering Smarter Pharmacy Benefits

Founded by experienced industry leaders Dr. Kali Panagos and Wende Ward, TeliosRx delivers objective guidance, clinical oversight, and cost-management strategies to self-insured employers, benefit decision-makers and industry partners navigating complex pharmacy benefit programs.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeliosRx, an independent pharmacy benefit consulting firm, today announced its launch, offering fiduciary-aligned consulting services designed to optimize pharmacy benefits, manage costs, and ensure clinically appropriate care. Inspired by the Greek word Telios, meaning complete, mature, or fully developed, the firm is grounded in the belief that pharmacy strategy should reflect disciplined oversight, clinical integrity, and fiduciary accountability. This philosophy guides TeliosRx's approach to elevating pharmacy benefit programs beyond simple management.

"TeliosRx was created to bring transparency, expertise, and fiduciary-aligned oversight to pharmacy benefit management," said Dr. Kali Panagos, Co-Founder. "We partner with self-insured employers, benefit decision-makers and industry partners to ensure PBM programs deliver clinically appropriate outcomes at the lowest sustainable net cost."

Wende Ward, Co-Founder, added, "Our mission is to provide independent guidance and actionable insights so our clients can optimize pharmacy benefits, drive better outcomes, and deliver meaningful value."

