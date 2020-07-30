Telit 5G Data Cards Receive Extensive Global Certifications

LONDON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its FN980 series industrial grade 5G data cards have received certifications from Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the PTCRB, the Radio Equipment Directive (RED), the Global Certification Forum (GCF), Japan Radio Law (JRL), Japan Telecommunications Business Law (JTBL) and Korea Communications Commission (KCC). The new global certifications provide equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and end users with additional, independent verification that their FN980 series devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

The Telit FN980 series enables new 5G opportunities and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and beyond. The FN980 series has already been tested and designed in by a number of major OEMs across multiple geographies and diverse market segments, including Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution. The integration of the FN980 series in the manufacturing process has substantial potential to boost the transformation of the industry and make smart factories more efficient and productive.

Based on the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980 series supports sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 – 7x carrier aggregation. Designed for use globally, the data card incorporates support for all scenarios prescribed by the 3GPP for short, mid and long-term deployments of 5G. These include non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode.

The FN980 series other key features include:

M.2 (NGFF) 30x50mm, double-sided form factor

5G sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA operations

4G Cat 20, up to 7CA, 256 QAM DL/UL, 2CA UL

4×4 MIMO for 4G and 5G (sub-6 bands)

3G HSPA+

GNSS gpsOne Gen9 L1/L5 bands

"When device OEMs and system integrators want the fastest possible time to market without sacrificing performance, they turn to Telit," said Marco Contento, Vice President of 5G Technologies. "Our deep knowledge of the cellular ecosystem unique requirements enables pre-certification, eliminating the time and expense of going through that process themselves. These certifications provide additional peace of mind that devices featuring the next-gen Telit FN980 series will meet the high bar set by key regulators and mobile operators worldwide."

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

