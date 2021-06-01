Telit and ASOCS Partner on Turnkey Private 5G Networks for Industrial IoT

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with ASOCS, a leading provider of virtual Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, that enables enterprises, systems integrators and others to quickly develop and deploy private 5G networks for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. Featuring the Telit FT980 industrial data terminal, ASOCS' new 5G SA Evaluation Kit provides all of the 3rd party off-the-shelf hardware, software and services necessary for enabling a private 5G-powered Industry 4.0 applications. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Available immediately, the ASOCS 5G SA Evaluation Kit is a fully configured, turnkey network in a single box that includes:

The Telit FT980 industrial data terminal, which supports downlink speeds of up to 2.1 Gbps and uplinks as fast as 0.9 Gbps in Sub-6 TDD SA — ideal for a wide variety of bandwidth-intensive, low-latency IIoT applications. Featuring an industrial-grade design, the terminal, based on the award-winning FN980 data card series, is purpose-built for mission-critical IIoT applications that require maximum reliability even under extreme conditions.

5G access software and all other components necessary to implement a 5G network with no mobile operator involvement including servers, a switch, an indoor 5G NR unit, SIM cards and 5G network core software.

ASOCS' Cyrus 2.0 management tool, a cloud-based platform for site configuration, performance monitoring, fault management and lifecycle management of all network elements, from the core to the radios.

"The new ASOCS 5G SA Evaluation Kit combines our expertise in open and virtualized RAN solutions for private 5G networks with Telit's industry-leading FN980 5G data card series," said Gilad Garon, ASOCS, CEO. "Together, we're providing the industry's first and only turnkey, end-to-end solution for quickly enabling 5G-powered digital transformations in factories and other industrial environments."

"Innovators seek out other innovators, which is why ASOCS and Telit have come together to provide manufacturers and systems integrators with everything they need to harness 5G for Industry 4.0 applications," said Yossi Moscovitz, Chief Strategy Officer, Telit. "Private 5G is the first wireless technology to meet the strict requirements to replace network cabling on the factory floor. And until the ASOCS kit, creating a private 5G evaluation setup was a months-long undertaking. It is a game changer."

Join Telit and ASOCS on Thursday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CET for a webinar, Creating 5G-Powered Seamless Private-to-Public Networks, to learn about hybrid private and public cellular networks.

