Telit and Porto Seguro Conecta Give Brazilian IoT Users Faster Rollouts and Lower Costs with Module-Embedded SIMs

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Porto Seguro Conecta has begun offering Telit's simWISE solution to its IoT customers across Brazil in verticals including agrobusiness, fleet management and utilities. With simWISE, Porto Seguro Conecta customers now can create lower cost IoT devices, and provision and maintain them remotely without costly truck rolls.
Telit simWISE replaces the traditional SIM card and tray with a module-embedded SIM technology. This architecture significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing and owning connected products—major benefits in the highly cost-sensitive IoT market. For more information about Telit simWISE, visit https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/iot-connectivity/telit-simwise.
"With over 700,000 connected devices across Brazil, Porto Seguro Conecta was looking for a local partner in the Brazilian IoT market, Telit was a natural choice," said Mario Calcagnini, Telit LATAM IoT Solution Director. "This partnership is the latest example of how Telit is a global company with a local footprint."
"Telit's simWISE solution gives fleet owners, agricultural companies and other businesses unprecedented flexibility and savings," said Jeferson Baggio, Porto Seguro Conecta Head of Sales. "We're excited to offer this industry-first technology, which will revolutionize the Brazilian IoT market by slashing the hardware and operational costs that make traditional SIM designs a major barrier to deployment."
About Porto Seguro Conecta
Launched in August 2013, Porto Seguro Conecta (www.portoseguroconecta.com.br) is the first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to operate in Brazil. Porto Seguro Conecta was ranked first in the Satisfaction and Quality Survey of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in 2017. With operations in the regions of Santos, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vale do Paraíba, it has 550 thousand active lines, considering the company's corporate cell phones and M2M connections, used in residential alarms and trackers. The MVNO model allows Porto Seguro to operate in the mobile telephony segment using the telecommunications infrastructure of a traditional mobile phone operator, offering the service through its own channels of customer service, commercial and marketing staff.
About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.
