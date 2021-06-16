Telit and VAIO Strengthen Strategic Alliance with the Launch of the New VAIO Z Carbon Fiber Notebook Built for 5G

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that VAIO is using the Telit FN98x 5G module series in its new flagship Z model premium notebook series. Featuring the world's first* 3D-molded, carbon fiber laptop using unidirectional carbon fiber, the Z series showcases the latest collaboration between Telit and VAIO to bring embedded mobile broadband with global connectivity to professional-grade notebooks. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

VAIO Z notebooks employ 3D-molded carbon fiber, which is also used for high-end cars such as those in automobile races, to achieve a weight just under 2.3 lbs., while maximizing durability. A high-performance 2-megapixel camera on top of the display makes it possible to shoot in full HD, improving the image quality of web conferences. The notebooks also feature VAIO unique technology, VAIO® TruePerformance, and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 series processors that together deliver performance only found in desktop PCs for the most demanding applications.

The FN98x series supports VAIO's global strategy to provide the best-in-class notebooks with the latest, highest-quality and most reliable mobility solutions. VAIO Z for the Japan market is equipped with the FN98x series. VAIO Z can connect to a 5G network with its 5G networking feature delivered in Sub-6 GHz bands. The FN98x series provides seamless fallback to LTE Category 20 operation where 5G is not yet available depending on carrier's network operation. LTE Cat 20 can deliver up to 2 Gbps download and 211 Mbps upload speeds, well inside the expected 5G experience.

"We are pleased to adopt Telit's latest FN98x 5G module series for our Flagship VAIO Z, featuring the world's first* contoured carbon fiber design," said Kaoru Hayashi, Director, Senior Vice President, VAIO Corporation. "With its technology, we are happy to deliver an outstanding mobile connectivity experience, with high-speed, large capacity, low latency, network access to our customers. We look forward to continuing to work deeply with Telit to satisfy customers with the latest and greatest mobile connectivity experience."

"An ultra-light, ultra-fast, state-of-the-art notebook deservers ultra-fast connectivity," said Carlos Perez, President Sales, Telit. "The Telit FN98x 5G series ensures that VAIO Z owners always have access to the world's fastest mobile networks. The VAIO Z also highlights our longstanding relationship with VAIO, which began using our modules in 2017 to provide its S series notebooks with market-differentiating LTE-Advanced connectivity."

*Made with the material that has been three-dimensionally molded on all sides of a laptop PC housing. Confirmed by Stella Associa, January 6, 2021

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

