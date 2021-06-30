Telit Announces FCC Certification of Modules for Anterix's 900MHz Band Network

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are certified by the FCC for use on the Anterix U.S. 900 MHz network frequency, with other modules expected soon. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit: https://contact.telit.com/private-900-mhz-cellular-consultation.

Geared toward private LTE for critical infrastructure, the 900 MHz FCC certification for Anterix's spectrum represents another important milestone for Telit in the support of utilities, transportation and other critical infrastructure industries. The ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are already FCC-approved for both LTE-M and NB-IoT across numerous MNO networks in the U.S. And now, the U.S. 900 MHz broadband service band is part of Telit's global configuration and FCC certifications.

"Today's announcement further expands the utility industry's ability to leverage the tremendous benefits of 900 MHz private LTE, a foundational element of a reliable and secure electric grid," said Carlos L'Abbate, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer, Anterix. "As Anterix continues to collaborate with Telit to help achieve their vision beyond these milestone agreements, we believe this collaboration will also drive the utility sector's collective adoption of 900 MHz private LTE."

The ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem for worldwide LTE-M and NB-IoT operations including the U.S. 900 MHz band. Additional certifications for the U.S. 900 MHz band are in process for Telit's modules based on the Qualcomm® 9207 LTE modem.

"The low-power Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is purpose-built and ideally suited for critical infrastructure applications with on-chip compute, communication and security capabilities," said Vieri Vanghi, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "We are pleased to work with Anterix and Telit in enabling reliable and secure private LTE networks based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem for LTE-M and NB-IoT operations."

"Securing FCC certification of our ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules for use on Anterix's spectrum provides customers with expanded offerings for private IoT networks and is an important achievement to unlock private LTE for critical infrastructure applications," said Jitender Vohra, Director of Product Marketing, North America, Telit. "We've been touting this as the year of massive IoT and with a growing number of utilities, transportation and other critical infrastructure industries deploying IoT applications and services, we are pleased to be collaborating with Anterix to provide a beneficial solution."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

