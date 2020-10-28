Telit Arduino Turnkey IoT Innovation Kit Enables Fast, Inexpensive LTE IoT Application Development

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of Charlie, a turnkey innovation kit for fast, inexpensive development of Arduino-based, LTE-powered IoT applications. The new kit is the latest example of Telit's commitment to providing makers and other innovators with low-cost development solutions as they explore the burgeoning IoT market opportunity. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/charlie-evaluation-kit.

Telit designed Charlie to provide all of the key features and capabilities necessary to leverage Arduino and LTE:

The Telit ME310 module, based on the Qualcomm ® 9205 LTE modem, provides full coverage of NB-IoT and Cat M1 LTE bands, as well as fallback to 2G in those areas where the new technologies are not fully deployed yet.

9205 LTE modem, provides full coverage of NB-IoT and Cat M1 LTE bands, as well as fallback to 2G in those areas where the new technologies are not fully deployed yet. The microprocessor is compatible with the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and easily programmable through Arduino libraries.

The board's Arduino MKR form factor lets developers use a wide variety of Arduino shields.

The ultra-low-power Bosch Sensortec BMA400 acceleration sensor and Qualcomm Technologies' ultra-low power Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, are both ideal for applications such as asset tracking.

The ceramic GNSS antenna with low-noise amplifier (LNA) enables location-based applications.

A battery charger, USB access and cellular antenna connector provide additional design flexibility, capabilities and efficiency.

"Reliable and ubiquitous geographic IoT connectivity enables a widespread deployment of low power, battery-operated sensor functions. At Bosch Sensortec we are thrilled to partner with Telit on the Charlie design," said Marcellino Gemelli, head of business development, Bosch Sensortec. "This will make it easier for our customers to integrate our sensors in their innovative wireless connected solutions."

"By leveraging the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, which is purpose-built for IoT designs, Telit's new Charlie kit will be able to support cutting-edge connectivity, lower power consumption and accelerated development time for emerging IoT applications," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with Telit to play a role in driving IoT innovation and application development, which will help enable the affordable, widespread creation of intelligent devices with real-time communication capabilities."

"Telit's new Charlie kit provides makers, developers and other innovators with all of the building blocks they need to quickly and inexpensively create IoT solutions based on Arduino and LTE," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "Charlie is the latest in our long line of Arduino-friendly IoT kits, including the GS2200M for Wi-Fi and Bravo, which combines LTE with Telit OneEdge, an innovative software suite that enables zero-touch onboarding, security built in at the point of manufacture, SIM-less cellular subscription management, simplified enterprise integration and more."

