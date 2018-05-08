Telit Blankets Japanese Mobile Market with SoftBank Certification

"We're thrilled to complete certification at SoftBank as it's important to us that all Telit customers in Japan have the necessary modules to enable advanced IoT applications," said Derick Tsang, Telit's SVP of Sales for APAC. "Japan is a key market with innovation happening in the IoT marketplace. We are now blanketing the country by way of working with the three major carriers helping to accelerate the advancements that are ultimately enabling the digital transformation era."

LN94x mobile broadband data cards are industrial-grade M.2 form factor designed for easy integration into networking, industrial IoT device platforms and mobile computing, that command a smaller and thinner footprint. The family of compact modules are uniquely designed to combine critical features with enhancements such as adaptive clocking, selective suspend, link power management, dynamic power reduction, and tunable antenna enablement that together deliver the most streamlined, reliable user experience possible. For more information on Telit's complete line of mobile broadband products visit http://info.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

For more information please, visit Telit at Japan IT Week May 9-11, 2018 located in booth W9-42.

