Telit Broadens Smart Module Portfolio with Release of New SE250B4

Fully featured, Android™ based "system on a module" is ideal for a wide range of applications requiring mobility, high data rates, advanced human-machine interface and edge computing functions

Evolving from the Telit SE150A4 smart module, the new SE250B4 is designed to streamline development and production processes for customers while reducing time to market, R&D investments and total cost of ownership

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of the SE250B4, the newest addition to its smart module product line. Evolving from the existing SE150A4, the SE250B4 is a fully featured "system on a module" that provides native support for integrated peripherals like high-resolution touch displays, advanced cameras and popular audio and digital sensor interfaces. The SE250B4 is ideal for a wide range of applications that require mobility, high data rates, advanced human-machine interface and edge computing functions. The certified and ready-to-use SE250B4 helps customers reduce time to market, R&D investments and total cost of ownership (TCO). For product information, visit: https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/smart-modules/

The new SE250B4 smart module is powered by the Qualcomm® QCM2290 system-on-chip (SOC) with built-in Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 702 at 845MHz, and runs on the Android operating system (OS). The new SE250B4 supports comprehensive multimedia features and multiple wireless technologies — LTE Cat. 4 / Wi-Fi 5/ Bluetooth 5.0/ GNSS — in one highly integrated package that is perfect for a wide range of IoT applications such as:

Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), smart cash registers and vending machines

Smart alarm panels

Security surveillance cameras and systems

Home automation and smart home gateways

Industrial personal digital assistants (PDA)

Handled PCs and tablets

Police and law enforcement equipment

Telematics cameras

Digital video recorders (DVR)

In-car video

And many more

The SE250B4 series includes variants:

SE250B4-NA for North America

for SE250B4-EU for Europe and other

for and other SE250B4-WE for worldwide Wi-Fi

"Our commitment to offering customers the most advanced solutions for streamlining development and production processes is reflected in our new SE250B4 smart module series, which not only strengthens Telit's smart module portfolio but also our market presence in this strategic and growing sector," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit.

Meet the Telit team at Electronica in Munich, November 15-18, 2022 - Booth #145.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Android is a trademark for Google LLC.

Qualcomm and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm QCM2290 and Qualcomm Adreno are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit