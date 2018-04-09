Telit Certifies Ultra-compact xE866 LTE-M and Cat 1 Modules with AT&T

"With new application areas like wearables, fitness and mhealth monitoring, connected law enforcement body cameras, drones, robotics and smart home, low weight, low power and reduced footprint are essential. The xE866 family remains the industry's smallest form factor to offer 2G, 3G, Cat 1, LTE-M and NB-IoT variants for integrators to innovate in these areas," said Yossi Moscovitz, Telit President of Products and Solutions. "Telit modules like these two are designed from the ground up to meet industrial grade quality and performance requirements. Most IoT applications are unforgiving on field failures. We are proud that our brand has stood for quality and low risk for our customers for 20 years and will remain that way even as low-cost, high-risk commodity brands continue entering the market."

The certified modules are members of Telit's best-selling xE866 family and can be applied as a pin-to-pin replacement for existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G and 3G. With the company's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing to the xE866 LGA common form factor, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment. With download speeds of up to 10Mbps and full cellular mobility, the LE866A1-NA is ideal for telematics, security, surveillance, smart city and other application areas requiring small dimensions, low power consumption and mid-scale data rates. The ME866A1-NA delivering high in-building penetration, low power consumption and download speeds of up to 375kbps is ideal for applications in deep indoor environments and others like metering, smart cities, sensors, health monitors, home automation, asset tracking, telematics and wearables.

Telit features the broadest portfolio of certified LTE and LPWA modules in the industry. For more information visit: http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

