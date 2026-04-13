Telit Cinterion Demonstrates deviceWISE® Industrial Active Intelligence with Lenovo® and NVIDIA® at Hannover Messe 2026

Watch a live, end‑to‑end intelligent operations demo with workstation‑level monitoring, automated responses and adaptive SOP generation.

See how deviceWISE integrates with Lenovo platforms and NVIDIA edge AI to deliver enterprise‑grade industrial autonomy.

Learn how deviceWISE turns OT and IT data into active intelligence for real‑time awareness and automated decision support at the factory edge.

Media Summary:

deviceWISE by Telit Cinterion will showcase live industrial AI innovation at Hannover Messe 2026. It will be featured at Lenovo's booth in Hall 15, Stand G76.

Attendees will see how deviceWISE transforms OT and IT data into active, autonomous intelligence powered by edge AI. The demonstration highlights scalable, production‑ready AI workflows that accelerate industrial digital transformation.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the deviceWISE team will demonstrate next‑generation industrial intelligence at Hannover Messe 2026. The event will take place from April 20 to 24 in Hannover, Germany.

The deviceWISE Intelligence Suite will be showcased at Lenovo's booth (Hall 15, Stand G76), where Lenovo will co-exhibit with NVIDIA. Attendees can see a live demonstration of autonomous operations powered by Lenovo's industrial edge computing and NVIDIA's AI infrastructure. The presentation will illustrate how AI-driven autonomy is reshaping modern manufacturing.

This exhibit will show how the platform enables factories to evolve from passive data collection to continuous, intelligent operational control. This robust solution can process massive amounts of visual data from IoT sensors. Built using NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization, video analytics AI agents can automate operations at scale.

deviceWISE serves as the central data and intelligence layer. It collects, contextualizes and synchronizes streams of machine, process and enterprise data. This unified data backbone enables manufacturers to shift from reactive operations to proactive decision-making supported by AI.

Industrial Digital Twins and Scalable Deployment

The demonstration also incorporates digital twin validation workflows. Teams can leverage digital twins to evaluate and refine scenarios before implementing changes on the factory floor. Once validated, the system can be securely deployed at the edge or on-premises with Telit Cinterion's industrial connectivity and device management.

"Manufacturers need more than dashboards. They require systems that can reason, anticipate and act with purpose," said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. "With deviceWISE at the core, we're enabling a new generation of intelligent operations. Data becomes insight, insight becomes action, and factories evolve toward true autonomy. Hannover Messe is the ideal stage to show what the future of industrial innovation looks like in motion."

Join Telit Cinterion at the Lenovo booth in Hall 15, Stand G76. Discover how deviceWISE scales AI deployments, enabling industrial autonomy and data intelligence. For additional details, visit https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai/.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion