Telit Cinterion Introduces the Latest 5G eMBB LGA Modules at MWC Barcelona 2024, Powered by the Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System

State-of-the-art Telit Cinterion FE990B34/40 LGA module family driven by the latest and greatest 3GPP Release 17 5G chipset

High-power quad-core CPU delivers substantial processing power for customer applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the Telit Cinterion FE990B34/40 LGA family of modules, powered by the Snapdragon® X72 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The trailblazing new modules feature a high-power quad-core CPU for optimal computing power as well as a wide variety of interfaces for maximum flexibility to integrate peripherals, signifying a remarkable leap forward in 5G connectivity. For more information, please visit https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-5g/.

Featuring the Snapdragon X72 chipset, designed to drive the next phase of 5G evolution enabled by 3GPP Release 17, the FE990B34/40 LGA family redefines connectivity on 5G NR, LTE, and WCDMA, empowering developers to create cutting-edge customer premise equipment (CPE), routers and gateways. Available in regional variants catering to either North America or the rest of the world, the modules offer support for two or three component carriers (CC), providing flexibility and compatibility while meeting diverse market requirements.

With a high-power quad-core ARM Cortex A55 @ 2.2 GHz baseband processor delivering unmatched processing capabilities, and running OpenWRT operating system with advanced networking features, the FE990B34/40 LGA family of modules allows customers to integrate their own software without the need for an external processor, while a wide variety of interfaces enable direct connections to up to three Wi-Fi transceivers and two Ethernet chips, providing maximum flexibility to seamlessly integrate peripherals, enhancing overall versatility.

The new modules also feature 5G sub-6 technology with gigabit LTE and WCDMA support, along with a highly advanced multi-constellation GNSS receiver. Ideal for ruggedized applications, these modules offer a compact footprint and rich features, making them suitable for high-performance enterprise and industrial applications, including indoor and outdoor fixed wireless access (FWA), video streaming and surveillance devices and mobile and industrial routers and gateways.

"Today marks the next chapter in our rich history of accelerating next generation technology adoption with leaders like Telit Cinterion," said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Broadband & Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System delivers breakthrough 5G performance to the new FE990B34/40 LGA module family."

"The FE990B34/40 LGA family of modules, backed by Qualcomm Technologies' advanced 5G X72 and X75 chipset, is emblematic of the tremendous strides being made in 5G connectivity," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Telit Cinterion. "With unparalleled processing power and versatile interfaces, these new modules embody our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in IoT solutions while empowering developers to create groundbreaking 5G-enabled devices."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, visit Telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

