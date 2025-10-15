Telit Cinterion Launches deviceWISE® Intelligence Suite, Empowering AI-Powered Autonomous Industrial Agents to Optimize, Control and Enhance Manufacturing Processes

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite extends AI intelligence across the factory floor to create autonomous production control, predict equipment failures and recovery, and assist operators with real time support

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite provides a platform that interacts with manufacturing devices such as PLCs, robots, CNCs and enterprise systems (like MES and SCADA), to increase uptime, lower operational cost, and enhance flexibility and scalability across the shop floor

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite, which supports AI-powered intelligent agents that autonomously see, think and act across every machine, sensor and workflow on the factory floor. deviceWISE Intelligence Suite is the latest addition to the Telit Cinterion deviceWISE portfolio of AI-powered industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing solutions for Industry 4.0.

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite will be available in January 2026. For more information about the deviceWISE porfolio, visit https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai.

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite provides highly integrated industrial agents that enable the downstream IIoT device connections and edge logic to move beyond supporting passive connectivity to empowering active intelligence. These agents are ideal for a wide variety of manufacturing optimization applications, including:

Fault Detection/ Recovery : Automatically detect, diagnose and propose recovery steps for machine or process faults, minimizing downtime and speeding resolution.

: Automatically detect, diagnose and propose recovery steps for machine or process faults, minimizing downtime and speeding resolution. Operational Assistants : Provide real-time guidance to operators and technicians by understanding workflows and offering intelligent suggestions or checklists.

: Provide real-time guidance to operators and technicians by understanding workflows and offering intelligent suggestions or checklists. Process Insights : Continuously monitor and analyze machine and process data to detect inefficiencies or bottlenecks.

: Continuously monitor and analyze machine and process data to detect inefficiencies or bottlenecks. Information Retrieval : Act as a natural language interface to instantly pull up manuals, logs, part specifications and standard operating procedures (SOPs) from internal databases.

: Act as a natural language interface to instantly pull up manuals, logs, part specifications and standard operating procedures (SOPs) from internal databases. Search/ Summarization: Extract key information from long documents, logs or reports and present it in concise summaries.

The suite enables use cases such as:

Agents that Learn Machines : Autonomous AI agents explore programmable logic controllers (PLCs), computer numerical controls (CNCs), robots, sensors and more to understand their logic, behavior and interdependencies, all without manual configuration.

: Autonomous AI agents explore programmable logic controllers (PLCs), computer numerical controls (CNCs), robots, sensors and more to understand their logic, behavior and interdependencies, all without manual configuration. Self-Mapping Factories : The factory floor is dynamically mapped as a living system, where every machine, process and signal has context, memory and intent.

: The factory floor is dynamically mapped as a living system, where every machine, process and signal has context, memory and intent. Anomaly Detection: Using generative modeling and semantic awareness, the system detects issues without training on specific failures.

AI agents will detect a failure using sensor data from the machine and determine the right approach — such as resetting configurations, scheduling maintenance, or ordering spare parts if needed — without any human intervention. The agents can also provide operators with real-time decision support and automatically retool a workstation for a customer order, requiring only operator confirmation.

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite uses high-performance, purpose-built technology to assist the agents with integration, retrieval, reranking and other tasks. The deviceWISE platform also now has the capability to function as an Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, servicing requests from connected applications, as well as an MCP client, interfacing seamlessly with other MCP-enabled generative AI systems.

"The integration of MCP transforms deviceWISE into an agentic AI hub, empowering connected agents to reason, act, and coordinate across industrial systems," said Linir Zamir, AI Engineer R&D Lead at Telit Cinterion. "By serving as both an MCP server and client, deviceWISE now bridges human and machine, driving a new era of intelligent automation across the manufacturing landscape."

"Traditional IIoT and other factory infrastructure has been very limited in the way it collects data and reporting issues," said Martin Krona, President of Services and Solutions at Telit Cinterion. "deviceWISE Intelligence Suite raises the bar by providing active intelligence into the manufacturing floor, that sees, thinks and acts autonomously across every machine, sensor and workflow. The result is faster decisions, reduced downtime, higher throughput and autonomous optimization."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, visit Telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

Copyright © 2025 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

