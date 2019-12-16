Telit Completes NTT DOCOMO Interoperability Testing for IoT Modules

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has successfully completed NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing for the LE910C1-AP and LE910C4-AP modules. Telit now has a total of ten IoT modules with NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing completed and available for IoT integrators and customers to leverage NTT DOCOMO's network.

The Telit LE910C1 provides 10 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload LTE Category 1 speeds, ideal for trackers, telematics, navigation solutions, digital signage, ATMs, kiosks and video capture devices to name a few. The Telit LE910C4 provides LTE Category 4 speeds, 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload, which are ideal for mobile broadband routers, gateways and streaming video applications.

The Telit LE910C1-AP and LE910C4-AP modules are feature-rich solutions with easy migration within Telit's best-selling xE910 family, and they can serve as Wi-Fi-to-LTE gateways when bundled with the Telit WE866C3-P Wi-Fi module. The LE910C1-AP and LE910C4-AP also support VoLTE for IoT applications that require voice calls, as well as 3G fallback for use in areas that have not yet been upgraded to LTE.

The newly certified modules have the option of adding onboard GNSS positioning to support location based IoT applications. In the LE910C1-AP and LE910C4-AP, the satellite capabilities include simultaneous support of GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS, differential GPS for better accuracy using SBAS and RTCM messages, and all-in-view satellite tracking.

"With the addition of the LE910C1-AP and LE910C4-AP modules, Telit is able to provide our customers in Japan a large selection of LTE modules for their IoT deployments for use on NTT DOCOMO's network," said Osamu Sato, country manager, Telit. "This highlights Telit's leadership in enabling Japan's IoT integrators, providers and their customers with the solutions necessary to leverage NTT DOCOMO's advanced network."

The newly tested modules support Telit AppZone, which simplifies product design with advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone enables developers to reduce redundancy and optimizes solution architecture, lowering bill-of-materials costs.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2019 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

