Telit Completes Successful First Live 5G Tests of New Industrial-Grade 5G M.2 Data Card

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a successful series of tests of its new industrial-grade 5G data card, the FN980m. Conducted on a live 5G network in Korea, the tests highlight Telit's leadership in providing businesses and other organizations with 5G solutions for industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, video broadcasting, private LTE/5G networks and more.

For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

The new Telit FN980m data card is designed for use globally, incorporating support for all scenarios prescribed by the 3GPP for short-, mid- and long-term scaling of 5G, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. The data card enables new opportunities and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with high-performance, bandwidth-intensive applications such as enterprise office gateways, private networks and large-scale IoT systems.

The successful network tests were on a Tier 1 operator's live 5G network in Korea at sub-6 GHz frequencies. A second set of successful tests were conducted in millimeter wave spectrum using test equipment.

"The successful tests of our new Telit FN980m 5G data card on a live 5G network in Korea are the latest examples of how Telit continually delivers on our promise to bring the latest and greatest technologies to market first," said Marco Contento, Vice President, Technologies, Telit. "These tests show operators, integrators and end users worldwide that the 5G era is here, and once again, Telit is leading the way."

Samples are currently shipping, with commercial shipments following in Q1 2020.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

