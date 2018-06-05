Telit Enables Global LTE Cat M1 and NB-IoT Applications with New ME910C1-WW IoT Module

For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

The ME910C1-WW gives IoT providers new flexibility and a host of market-differentiating capabilities such as:

Global connectivity with support for 13 LTE bands, plus quad-band EGPRS for fallback in regions such as Europe , Latin America . This makes the ME910C1-WW ideal for IoT applications that span multiple countries, such as vehicle/cargo tracking, metering, healthcare/wellness and point of sale terminals for multinational retailers.

, . This makes the ME910C1-WW ideal for IoT applications that span multiple countries, such as vehicle/cargo tracking, metering, healthcare/wellness and point of sale terminals for multinational retailers. 3GPP Release 13 Power Saving Mode and extended Discontinuous Reception maximize battery life. Ideal for IoT applications that need to remain in service for a decade or longer, such as smart utility meters and remote industrial sensors.

Enhanced coverage, with up to +15dB/+20dB in maximum coupling loss compared to the other cellular technologies. Ideal for IoT applications in locations with weak signal coverage, such as utility meters in underground vaults and vending machines deep inside buildings.

Part of Telit's flagship xE910 module family, featuring a common form factor, electrical interfaces and programming interfaces. This enables developers to design once and deploy anywhere, while providing a smooth migration path to 4G for xE910 products using UMTS, GSM/GPRS, CDMA 1xRTT and EVDO.

"With the new Telit ME910C1-WW module, IoT providers can take advantage of LTE-M and NB-IoT as they target applications that require global coverage, long battery life and ultra-reliable connectivity," said Yossi Moscovitz, Telit president of products and solutions. "As a member of our flagship xE910 module family, the ME910C1-WW also gives developers a familiar, proven set of interfaces and other features, enabling repeatable designs that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively worldwide."

