Telit Enables Lantech's Intelligent Stretch Wrapper Solutions Designed to Improve Shipment Costs, Serviceability and Load Quality

Powered by deviceWISE ® EDGE, deviceWISE ® CLOUD, Telit's LE910 module family and connectivity, Lantech Intelligent Network Connection (LINC™) addresses and resolves key smart factory and machine challenges including uptime, performance, load quality and cost

EDGE, deviceWISE CLOUD, Telit's LE910 module family and connectivity, Lantech Intelligent Network Connection (LINC™) addresses and resolves key smart factory and machine challenges including uptime, performance, load quality and cost LINC™ is Lantech's first IoT powered SaaS offering which includes machine data, analysis, and alerts to allow users to monitor stretch wrapper performance remotely

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it is working with Lantech to change how companies package and protect their products for shipment from the factory floor to the retailers door. Without proper stretch wrapping, loads can fail and shift during shipment causing costly damage to a company's product or brand. With the Lantech Intelligent Network Connection (LINC) — powered by Telit's deviceWISE Edge, deviceWISE Cloud, connectivity and LE910 cellular module — Lantech addresses key problems for smart factories that stretch wrap pallet loads, increasing uptime, performance and load quality, and decreasing film cost.

"In 1972 Lantech revolutionized how customers ship their products with the invention of the stretch wrapper," said Alex Verret, director of Customer Care Services, Lantech. "Today, Lantech stretch wrappers help our customers produce millions of safe-to-ship loads every year, at the lowest possible cost. LINC, our latest innovation, allows our customers to easily connect to machine performance data and proactively address issues to improve wrapping operations."

LINC™ is a data visibility solution that allows subscribers to monitor machine data and performance in real-time, from any place. It provides actionable intelligence to maintain and improve system uptime, productivity, load quality, and cost — allowing customers to react to issues before they become problems.

Performance feedback information is vital to anticipating — and proactively addressing — systemic issues. Previously, the only way to access important information was directly from the HMI for L-Series systems (legacy systems that did not even tabulate summary data). Lantech built LINC to harvest and transmit data to allow for wrapper status and performance data to be collected, displayed and analyzed without accessing a customer's network. The goal of the system is to significantly reduce response times, downtime, quality problems and environmental impacts.

These products enable the LINC system:

Telit deviceWISE Edge - Industrial IoT edge platform made by hundreds of industrial drivers. It interfaces directly with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and other industrial control systems, enabling the edge application and supporting machine learning.

Telit deviceWISE Cloud - Cloud-based IoT platform that aggregates data collection, device management, secure remote access, connectivity management and remote access all from one intuitive web interface (with the necessary tools and resources).

Telit connectivity - Global visibility and control down to the individual SIM, reducing the costs of managing a connectivity ecosystem.

LE910 module family - LTE Cat 4 industrial grade modules for IoT applications that need a combination of performance and affordability. The modules are ideal for remote asset monitoring and tracking use cases.

"Viewing critical machine analytics anytime — from anywhere — is critical for today's smart factories and represents a competitive advantage," said David DeLaRosa, VP deviceWISE Industry 4.0, IoT Platforms Business Unit, Telit. "Empowering the right people to view data to improve uptime and productivity is often an overly complex task. deviceWISE simplifies the process by providing industrial drivers and enabling advanced edge logic, cloud connectivity and secure remote access."

DeLaRosa continued, "Through our partnership with Lantech, its LINC system allows users to set and monitor performance targets and receive event-based notifications. This allows wrapping systems to become part of the team by notifying users when important events occur."

Learn how IoT is creating real-time data access and analysis for manufacturing companies in this IoT Central Podcast episode, How IoT Creates a More Visible Process and Sustainable Product for Manufacturers, with Telit and Lantech.

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today Lantech builds case and tray handling machines in the Netherlands and stretch wrappers in the United States, with sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years the business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally. For more information, visit lantech.com/linc.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit