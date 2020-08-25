Telit Enables LiveU's 5G Field Solution for Live Video Streaming and Broadcasting

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its FN980 5G data card series is part of LiveU's 5G-powered video streaming for live news and sports productions. LiveU's LU800 solution supports 4Kp60 10-bit HDR video, which highlights how Telit FN980 5G series enables OEMs to immediately leverage all the advanced capabilities in the newly ratified 3GPP Rel. 15 standard. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Each LiveU LU800 field production unit supports up to four high-res, fully frame-synced camera feeds. The LU800 uses LiveU's patented HEVC bonding technology, LiveU's Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol and up to eight embedded 5G (or 4G) modems to achieve 70 Mbps HEVC live video encoding. This architecture enables the LU800 to support resolutions as high as 4Kp60 10-bit HDR and up to 16 audio channels. Designed from the ground up to unlock 5G potential, the unit offers unparalleled quality of service and resiliency. The LU800 product series accommodates any customer need or production scenario with multi- and single-camera variants.

Designed and certified for global use, the FN980 series incorporates support for the scenarios prescribed in the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard. The FN980 series enables OEMs to take immediate advantage of Gigabit LTE networks and future-proof their products for 5G. The industrial-grade M.2 form factor is ideal for space-constrained devices and mission-critical business applications that demand maximum reliability. The FN980 series offers 5G sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA operations, and 4G Cat 20, up to 7CA, 256 QAM DL/UL, 2CA UL, making the series ideal for real-time broadcasting and live-streaming video applications. The FN980 series is an ideal choice for the LU800 all-in-one-production field unit when LiveU expands into 5G regions.

"Our collaboration with Telit has helped us to expand our 5G-based video production solution," said Yaki Luzon, VP R&D, LiveU. "The Telit FN980 enables our customers to unleash the power of 5G for broadcasting and streaming sports news and other live events in 4Kp60 10-bit HDR, making audiences feel truly part of the action."

"LiveU is a prime example of how innovative companies are leveraging 5G to provide their customers with cutting-edge capabilities," said Martin Krona, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales, Telit. "The Telit FN980 series is ideal for 4K/8K video production and other demanding, mission-critical business applications."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

About LiveU

LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Bonded Cellular Internet (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

