Telit Enables Mymemo, the Worlds' First and Only Modular Pill Dispenser, Designed to Meet Diverse Needs

LONDON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that RGF Diagnostics is using Telit modules, SIMs, data plans and IoT Portal services for Mymemo, the world's first automatic, modular pill dispenser. By ensuring that they follow their prescriptions, Mymemo helps keep seniors and chronic patients in their homes, while addressing the growing global shortage of caregivers. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/resources/case-studies/rgf-mymemo-modular-pill-dispenser-case-study/.

Most seniors are on multiple medications. By some estimates, up to 50 percent don't follow their prescriptions for reasons such as forgetfulness. That takes a major toll on them, their loved ones and society. For example, inability to self-manage prescriptions is responsible for up to 23 percent of nursing home admissions.

RGF Diagnostics' Mymemo suite of products includes an automated pill dispenser, which uses light and sound to alert seniors when it's time to take their medication. Each Mymemo supports up to four different medications, and the modular design allows three devices to be connected together to support up to 12 different types of pills or capsules.

MymemoCenter is a cloud-based platform that uses cellular and Wi-Fi to connect to each dispenser. Sensors inside alert caregivers when medications have not been taken and when they are running low to ensure that patients never miss a dose. MymemoCenter also connects to a 24/7/365 staff of medical professionals to provide patients and caregivers with health and technical support.

The Mymemo dispenser uses the Telit xL865 module family and can also be equipped with a Telit Wi-Fi module when cellular is unavailable. This flexibility helps Mymemo serve the widest possible market and ensure reliable connectivity, such as deep inside buildings where cellular signals are unavailable.

RGF also uses Telit simWISE, Telit's integrated, software-based SIMs. These eliminate the expense of sending a technician out to install or replace a SIM card in each Mymemo dispenser so it can connect to the right mobile operator.

Telit's OPTIMUS service analyzes the data usage to identify the most cost-effective rate plan—and then automatically applies it retroactively for maximum savings. RGF also uses Telit's IoT Portal, a cloud-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that streamlines and centralizes a wide variety of management tasks for Mymemo devices, applications, connectivity, security and more.

"Taking the right medication at the right time is critical for helping seniors live happy, healthy lives," said Roee Dvir, RGF Diagnostics, CEO. "With Telit as our partner, we're empowering patients and caregivers throughout Europe and the U.S."

"Mymemo is a prime example of how innovative companies are leveraging IoT to transform everyday life," said Giorgio Pizzagalli, RGF Diagnostics, COO.

"Mymemo also highlights how Telit provides those innovators with a comprehensive suite of hardware, software and services that minimizes the cost of developing and delivering products," said Martin Krona, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales, Telit.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

