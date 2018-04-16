Telit Enables New Applications and U.S. Market Expansion for Otodata, Canada's Largest IoT Network Operator

Otodata designs, develops, manufactures and distributes IoT solutions for highly cost-sensitive applications such as commercial lighting, telematics, and remote tank level monitoring. It also operates its own proprietary IoT network in Canada and will provide wireless telemetry services throughout most of North America via partnerships with local MNO's.

Under the partnership, Otodata is utilizing the 910 family of product to scale from LTE Cat 1 to Cat M1 as the foundation for both its long-term product roadmap and expansion strategy. The xE910 family seamlessly enables a wide range of industrial and consumer IoT applications, including asset tracking, alarm systems, telematics devices, retail applications, smart utility meters and more. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/cellular-modules/standard-industrial-grade/xe910-family/

With Telit, Otodata now can develop IoT devices whose battery lives are measured in decades not years. That additional longevity will enhance Otodata's ability to target power efficiency applications and provide maintenance free IoT connectivity and devices.

By eliminating that barrier to adoption, Otodata can build on its success in helping businesses leverage IoT to improve their bottom line by enabling massive efficiency gains and very rapid ROI. For example, Otodata has already slashed the cost of IoT hardware and service to the point that many of its remote fuel tank monitoring customers can now afford very large scale IoT implementations on all of their tanks.

"Telit's xE910 module family is the ideal long-term choice both for us and our customers," said Jason M. Gallovich, Otodata Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. "Between its industry-leading module portfolio with multi-MNO and geographical support, it provides the flexibility, features and future-proofing that businesses need to leverage the power of IoT across their entire organization."

"With Telit, Otodata is uniquely positioned to continue knocking down two of the biggest barriers to IoT adoption: power and cost," said Dennis Kelly, Sr. Vice President, Americas for Telit. "Otodata is a prime example of the kind of innovation businesses say they're looking for when choosing an IoT partner, and we're thrilled to play a key role in helping Otodata meet that need."

The LE910B1-NA is a dual-mode LTE Cat 1 IoT module positioned for developers and integrators looking to integrate future-proof low category LTE technology into their designs. Benefits of the technology include significant bandwidth, longer product lifecycle, cost savings, and an easy migration path to LTE from 2G and 3G in existing IoT devices. The LE910 and ME910 are members of Telit's best-selling xE910 family of pin-compatible modules, which serve as a drop-in replacement in devices that are based on the family's 2G and 3G models.

About Otodata

At Otodata we design, develop, manufacture and distribute proprietary remote sensing products and technologies. Servicing sectors ranging from automotive to agriculture, Otodata provides solutions with ultra-low hardware costs and connectivity fees. Our products operate using several wireless technologies such as Cellular (LTE CAT1, CATM, NBIoT and 3G) and Bluetooth. Otodata is now widely recognized as a connectivity and IoT market leader. This is attributable to extremely reliable, precise and cost effective remote sensing products, outstanding customer service and support as well as industry leading product life cycles and warranties. For more information please visit www.otodata.ca/en.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

