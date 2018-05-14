Telit Enables Public Safety Marketplace to Address Today's Growing Needs with Two New xE910 Modules

Part of Telit's growing xE910 suite, the LE910Cx-NF series modules include the LE910C1-NF LTE Cat 1 sibling module for applications requiring less data speed and more power savings for battery powered devices. The new series of 4G LTE modules is compliant with the 3GPP Release 10 and is available with optional quad-constellation GNSS capability. This LGA form factor family is available in a variety of configurations, supporting both multi-mode and fallback as needed for specific regions, carriers and use cases. Both the LE910C4-NF and the LE910C1-NF are available in the mini PCIe data card form factor and will include certifications from all major U.S. mobile network operators. For more on Telit's LE910Cx-NF series modules, visit http://info.telit.com/public-safety.

"Public safety agencies now are demanding high bandwidth solutions to facilitate applications such as video streaming, internet access, and advanced mapping," says Jesus Gonzalez-Medina, senior analyst critical communications, IHS Markit. "IHS Markit forecasts that, in 2021, revenues in the United States only, from LTE devices over private/hybrid networks in the public safety sector will reach $205 million; a large increase from $4 million in 2016."

"We are living in an era where public safety concerns are creating more demands on our first responders," said Manish Watwani, vice president global product marketing for Telit. "It's very important that as these demands increase, so do the capabilities of the technologies they use. The LE901C4-NF Cat 4 and LE910C1-NF Cat 1 modules were designed with this in mind and join Telit's U.S. public safety targeted portfolio of band-14 products which includes the ultra-high-speed data card, the LM960. We're pleased to be a part of the solution to help enable better safety applications through a wide variety of devices and networks used in North America today."

"We are pleased to see Telit launch its latest xE910 module series for IoT applications for public safety and first responders," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president of business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Based on the Qualcomm MDM9207 LTE modem which is purpose-built for IoT, and optimized for cost and simplicity, these new modules offer system integrators with cutting-edge 3G/4G multimode, multiband, reliable cellular connectivity and multi constellation GNSS location, as well as support for voice over LTE (VoLTE), all designed to bring a growing array of new IoT devices, including those for the public safety arena."

