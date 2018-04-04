Telit Expands European IoT Leadership in Smart Cities, Smart Grids and Alarm Security with AddSecure Partnership

AddSecure has committed to using a variety of Telit solutions in existing and future projects. These will include Telit modules supporting the latest Low Category LTE/LPWA technologies, in addition to 2G and 3G, giving AddSecure and its customers' maximum flexibility for choosing the technology and service provider that best match their unique requirements. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/cellular-modules/.

"AddSecure is rapidly growing, both organically and by acquisition, as a leading supplier of secure critical communications in Europe," said Stefan Albertson, AddSecure CEO. "Our partnership with Telit ensures that we have access to the industry's broadest, deepest portfolio of IoT solutions, which will be key for growing our market share over the long term."

"Our strategic relationship with AddSecure is the latest example of how Telit is the go-to partner for companies worldwide that want to provide their customers with reliable, high-performance IoT solutions," said Carlos Perez, Telit President of Sales. "AddSecure will enhance our partner ecosystem by giving enterprises, governments and other end users even more options for mission-critical IoT solutions."

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

AddSecure is a leading player in the secure critical communications sector. We provide more than 40,000 customers and partners around Europe with secure communications solutions within monitored alarms and critical IoT communications. Our solutions, which help save lives, protect property and secure vital societal functions, are flexible, easy to install and help boost our customers' competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.addsecure.com

